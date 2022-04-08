It seems that just about everyone is baffled.
Ryder Giles is often at a loss for words when asked to describe his success on the mound this season for the East Carolina baseball team.
“I don’t know,” Giles said when asked what was working for him on Friday against Wichita State.
The Pirates’ starting shortstop-turned pitcher has his catcher Ben Newton shaking his head, too.
“It’s really hard to put your foot on it,” Newton said.
And opposing batters? They’re just as confused. The Shockers hitters were shaking their heads during solemn walks back to the dugout following a strikeout, and many were left staring at their bat in search of the gaping hole that must be there.
But there’s no denying his success. Giles on Friday turned in the best start all season for a Pirates pitcher in a 6-5 win over Wichita State in an American Athletic Conference series opener.
Giles was one of four players to start all 61 games during the 2021 season, and he made all of those starts at shortstop. He was sprinkled in for various appearances on the mound during his four-year career at ECU, but has never been asked to shoulder the load he has taken on this season.
He made his fourth start of the season on Friday and it was nothing short of a gem. Giles went seven innings and allowed one run and three hits with a career-high eight strikeouts. He struck out the side in the top of the first, and had a new career high in punchouts by the end of the second inning with five.
“I mean, I’ve faced him in intrasquad and it’s never really fun,” Newton said. “He’ll show up and go up there on the mound and pitch coming from shortstop and kind of be smiling. He knows he has good stuff and he trusts his stuff.
“Sometimes you’ll see some facial expressions from some hitters as a catcher and you’re like, ‘OK, I think we got him right here.’”
Giles improved to 3-0 and was the first pitcher this season for the Pirates to pitch seven innings. His start was the fourth quality start of the season for the Pirates. Jake Kuchmaner has two and Josh Grosz has one.
Giles faced 25 batters, threw 88 pitches and didn’t issue a walk. And when asked about his supreme command on Friday, the junior shrugged.
“Um, honestly I wouldn’t say it was crazy different,” he said. “I honestly didn’t even know it was that many pitches or that I didn’t walk anybody.”
One thing is clear: Giles is no longer a novelty, or just a guy with a funky delivery who offers a change of pace on the mound in certain situations. He has been lights out. Giles baffles with breaking pitches thrown from a three-quarters arm slot, and his low-80s fastball sneaks up on hitters.
The solo home run he allowed in the fourth was the first run he allowed in his first 21.2 innings this season. After Friday, he owns a team-best 0.36 earned run average and opponents are batting .144 against him, the lowest among ECU pitchers.
Giles has become a bona fide starter and has earned his place on the mound in a key role.
“I think it’s that he’s a true athlete on the mound and he can find feel for all his pitches whenever he needs to,” Newton said. “And that’s what helps him be effective.”
The Pirates (17-14, 3-1 AAC) have been able to spare Giles’ defensive prowess with a wealth of versatility. Zach Agnos can play anywhere on the infield and Jacob Starling’s hot bat and ability to hold down second base has made Giles’ transition to the mound a smooth one.
The Pirates gave Giles run support early by scoring five runs against Wichita State starter Jace Kaminska, who was fresh off earning conference pitcher of the week honors. Kaminska was touched for five earned runs and eight hits.
ECU led 5-2 after the top of the eighth, before freshman standout Jacob Jenkins-Cowart added a crucial insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run to right. It was Jenkins-Cowart’s second home run in as many games and his third in four games.
His blast pushed ECU’s lead to 6-2, and it proved to be just enough.
The Shockers (12-17, 1-3) scored three runs in the ninth and had the tying run at third and the go-ahead run on second before Trey Yesavage was able to secure the save by getting Wichita State’s Chuck Ingram, who homered in the eighth, to strike out looking.
“Hats off to the offense adding on runs,” Giles said. “JC with that home run, you never know what the difference is going to be and it turned out to be a bigger swing than we thought it was in the moment.”