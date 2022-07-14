The East Carolina University Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a contract extension for head baseball coach Cliff Godwin.
The agreement is a seven-year extension that will retain Godwin through June 30, 2029. The new agreement also includes coaching staff performance incentives. Godwin's base salary was increased to $500,000 per year and his supplemental pay for various media and Pirate Club obligations was increased to $100,000.
Godwin's previous deal was set to expire in 2026.
"I'm extremely grateful to Dr. Philip Rogers, Jon Gilbert, J.J. McLamb and the East Carolina University Board of Trustees for allowing me and our staff to continue leading this program," Godwin said. "It's an honor and a privilege to be the head baseball coach at ECU. There are very few people who have the opportunity to lead their alma mater and I hold that responsibility in the highest regard.”
The Pirates have played in six NCAA Regionals and four Super Regionals during Godwin's eight years leading the program. The four-time American Athletic Conference coach of the year also oversaw three AAC regular season titles and three AAC Tournament titles while posting a 304-151-1 (.668) overall record.
Twenty players have earned All-American status under Godwin.
This past season saw the Pirates' season end in the Greenville Super Regional, while hosting the round on campus for the first time in school history.