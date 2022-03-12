There was no relaxing in the East Carolina bullpen over the past week. If a player was available to throw, there was a good chance he made an appearance as starters failed to pitch deep into games.
Jake Kuchmaner to the rescue.
The Pirates’ left-hander allowed the bullpen to act as spectators through the first six innings as he mowed down the Saint Mary’s College lineup. The offense produced four runs in the third and the Pirates’ pitching took over from there in a 7-2 win on Friday.
“That’s definitely been a conversation the last week or two to go deeper into games,” Kuchmaner said. “So I tried to keep the pitch count down. Luckily we had some good defensive plays. (Alec Makarewicz) had a double play, and Carter (Cunningham) had a good catch in right, so I got some help.”
The last time an ECU starter threw six innings was Kuchmaner’s six-inning start in the second game of the season. Pirates starters went the past five consecutive games not pitching past the third inning, until Kuchmaner’s start on Friday broke the streak.
He struck out the side in the top of the first, and didn’t allow a hit until giving up a two-out single in the third. Kuchmaner (1-1) allowed two runs and scattered six hits while striking out seven.
Garrett Saylor covered the final three innings in dominant fashion. He worked a 1-2-3 seventh, then struck out the side in the eighth. Saylor allowed a one-out double in the ninth, but retired the next two hitters to seal the win.
Saylor has provided quality innings since his move to the bullpen. He owns a team-high 25 strikeouts with five coming on Friday.
“I thought Kuch was great,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “I keep saying everyone was on short rest last weekend, so everybody wants to make a big deal about us going to the bullpen early. And it doesn’t really matter when we have to go to the bullpen as long as they do their job. And the bullpen’s done their job.
“Kuch was outstanding. I thought Saylor was outstanding, and it was the first time all year we’ve only used two pitchers and we got a win so it was pretty special.”
The battery of Kuchmaner and catcher Ben Newton did a solid job of controlling the Gaels’ running game, too. The Gaels entered the series 38-for-45 in stolen-base attempts, and had at least one stolen base in 11 of their 13 games.
They showed a willingness to run against the Pirates early, and ECU was prepared.
Newton picked off Gaels’ Nathan Chong at second base in the second inning. The SMC (12-2) designated hitter wandered too far off the base with his secondary lead, and Newton fired behind him for the out.
Kuchmaner, with a deceptive pickoff move, was also able to stifle the Gaels’ running game.
“Another conversation we had before was to shut down the running game,” Kuchmaner said. “Saylor is quick to the plate which is really good, and I mixed in picks over there and then Ben did a good job as well.”
Godwin revealed that ECU’s regular starting catcher, Justin Wilcoxen, had been dealing with some arm soreness after displaying a strong throwing arm in preseason workouts. The Pirates’ coach expects Wilcoxen to heal soon, and his team to be better equipped to shut down would-be base stealers moving forward.
“Wilcoxen, his arm has not been feeling great,” Godwin said. “He threw out everybody that ran in the preseason and we’ve got him in there with (athletic trainer Zac Womack) doing some extra treatment and he’s been throwing the ball better. And Kuch controls the running game because he’s got a really good pickoff move.”
The Pirates opened the bottom of the third with back-to-back extra-base hits. Ryder Giles led off the inning with a solo home run to left, the third of his career. Bryson Worrell then worked a 3-0 count and doubled down the first-base line.
Lane Hoover extended the Pirates’ lead to 2-0 with a single to right to score Worrell. SMC starter Ryan Taurek allowed five hits in a span of six batters, and almost let up another but was saved by some solid defense as center fielder Seth Nager made a diving catch on a sinking liner hit by Jacob Jenkins-Cowart that scored Hoover.
That play on Jenkins-Cowart’s smash to center aided in snapping the freshman’s seven-game hit streak. He is building another streak, however, with an RBI in each of the last three games.
Giles’ homer kick-started a four-run inning, and the Pirates never trailed.
“When you hit as many home runs as I do, you don’t really think (home run) when the pitch is coming,” Giles said. “It was up and I was able to get on top of it enough and put a good swing on it.”
Giles said the team is doing a much better job of putting together solid at-bats, and not letting outcomes dictate whether or not an at-bat was successful. Hitting the ball hard is a positive, even if it’s right at a fielder.
“It’s just controlling what you can. This game is really tough,” Giles said. “(Jenkins-Cowart) hit three balls hard and had nothing to show for it, so that’s kind of how it goes sometimes. What you can control is getting in there and putting up a good at-bat, and he did that today, a lot of guys did that today, and we were able to come out on top.”
ECU is back in action at 4 p.m. on Saturday.