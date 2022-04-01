Alec Makarewicz didn’t waste any time chipping away at a five-run deficit.
The East Carolina third baseman smacked his second home run of the game in the top of the ninth inning on the first pitch he saw. His blast cut into host Cincinnati’s lead, but Makarewicz’s long ball was all the Pirates would score in their half of the inning in a 7-3 loss during Friday’s American Athletic Conference opener.
ECU (14-13, 1-0 AAC) scored one run in the eighth and ninth innings as it tried to mount a late rally, but the Pirates never did recover after falling behind 4-0 after the first inning.
Pirates starter Jake Kuchmaner gave up four runs in the first inning. The left-hander allowed a leadoff single, then induced a flyout before issuing a pair of walks to load the bases.
Cincinnati’s Cole Hartling doubled home two runs, and the Bearcats added two more runs via a dropped third strike and another single before the end of the inning.
Makarewicz hit his first of two home runs of the game in the Pirates’ half of the second inning, but the Bearcats were able to make that run up in the bottom half.
Leading 4-1, Cincinnati added on in the second inning as a throwing error put a runner on base, and an RBI double by Joe Powell pushed the lead to 5-1. Powell’s hit chased Kuchamner with two outs in the inning. The Pirates’ lefty allowed five runs (four earned) and four hits with one strikeout in 1.2 innings.
It was the shortest start of the season for the fifth-year senior, who was replaced by Garrett Saylor. The right-hander provided 3.1 dominant innings as Saylor struck out seven batters while allowing just one run. The lone blemish on Saylor’s outing came in the fifth inning when Powell hit a solo home run.
Ben Terwilliger, Trey Yesavage and Danny Beal combined to pitch the final three innings. The group allowed one unearned run while striking out four and allowing just one hit.
The ECU bullpen gave the offense a chance to battle back and the lineup seemed to be up to the task as the Pirates out-hit the Bearcats, 8-6. Six different Pirates collected at least one hit. But ECU couldn’t put those hits to good use as the big inning never arrived.
Makarewicz’s power highlighted the offensive performance as he homered twice during a 2-for-4 day. He now has six home runs to lead ECU. Four other players have three.
Cincinnati (10-14, 1-0) added one run in the fifth and eighth innings and kept ECU at bay while stopping a four-game losing streak
Zach Agnos batted leadoff as coach Cliff Godwin shook up the lineup. Agnos went 2-for-4, while normal leadoff hitter Bryson Worrell added a single from the No. 4 spot. Lane Hoover, Josh Moylan and Cam Clonch all singled, and Clonch’s hit in the eighth scored Hoover.
The Pirates have lost three consecutive games and will return to action at 4 p.m. on Saturday.