The East Carolina baseball team is lining up its pitching and beginning to plan for a best-of-three series against Texas in the Greenville Super Regional to be held this weekend at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
The winner of the series will be one of eight teams to advance to the College World Series in Omaha.
Pirates coach Cliff Godwin announced on Wednesday that C.J. Mayhue would start Friday’s opener against the Longhorns, who will likely counter with left-hander Pete Hanson. As for the rest of the series, the Pirates’ versatile pitching staff will give Godwin plenty of options to turn to depending on situations and availability.
“Whoever we don’t use in a max capacity role will be available to be that No. 2 starter,” Godwin said.
The plan is similar to the one the Pirates followed during the Greenville Regional where Josh Grosz, Mayhue, Jake Kuchmaner and Carter Spivey each earned starts. Each of those players have been used in relief roles along with starts sprinkled in throughout the season.
And like in the regional round over the weekend where Virginia was the favorite to advance, the Pirates are projected to be the underdog this series against a Texas team that had national championship hype in the preseason. ECU is one of two super regional hosts to open as the underdog, along with host Southern Miss which is an underdog to visiting Ole Miss.
ECU’s coach likes it that way and said that his team still feels like it is playing with house money, free of pressure.
“It’s that way because we were 14-13 and all you guys said we were awful and would never make a postseason run,” Godwin said via a Zoom news conference. “So they’ve been playing playoff baseball since our 28th game. That’s been neat.”
The Pirates’ eighth-year head coach said that this team is unique in that the players have taken on a larger role in leading themselves and taking on the responsibility for the necessary preparations and energy level ahead of important games.
“It really has, for the first time in my head coaching career, been a player-led team,” he said. “We feed them information, the players take that information and go with it. I do still feel like we’re playing with house money because nobody thought we were going to be any good this year at the beginning of the season.”
Trying to project how the Pirates would finish the season after a rocky first month was difficult as the team didn’t look like one of the top teams in the nation, nor did it look like a bottom feeder. Through the first 27 games of the season, ECU’s record hovered around .500 at 14-13.
Then the team tapped into another level and went on a run.
ECU has gone 31-16 since, a stretch that included a season-changing 20-game winning streak. The way the Pirates closed the season helped them earn the crucial No. 8 national seed — one spot ahead of No. 9 Texas — which allowed them to host their first super regional on campus after hosting the 2001 super regional in Kinston.
The high quality of play continued even when the Pirates’ winning streak was snapped with Sunday’s loss to Coastal Carolina. The players approached the final game of the regional with a vigor that allowed Godwin to take a step back and admire the tenacity of his players.
“They could have very well played with pressure after the 20-game win streak was broken but I knew when we took (batting practice) on Monday that we were going to play really well,” Godwin said. “I didn’t know we were going to win, but I knew we were going to play really well because of their mental capacity. The way they were bouncing around the field, I knew they were going to be engaged and it’s going to be tough to beat us at home today.”
Games 1 and 2 of the upcoming series with Texas begin at noon, with Sunday’s if-necessary game time still to be determined.