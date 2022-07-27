061022_gdr_ecubaseball-1.jpg

East Carolina starting pitcher C.J. Mayhue pitches during a Greenville Super Regional game against Texas at Clark-LeClair Stadium on June 10. Mayhue will forgo his final two years of eligibility after agreeing to deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector

The number of East Carolina baseball players to land with a Major League baseball team this summer has reached four. Outfielder Bryson Worrell and pitcher C.J. Mayhue recently signed undrafted free agent contracts, while teammates Carson Whisenhunt and Zach Agnos were selected in the first and 10th rounds, respectively, in the MLB Draft.

Worrell signed with the Atlanta Braves after turning in his best season for ECU in 2022. Mayhue went undrafted and was offered a deal by the Los Angeles Angels. Once a top arm out of the bullpen for the Pirates, Mayhue emerged as the team’s top starting pitcher by the end of the season.