East Carolina starting pitcher C.J. Mayhue pitches during a Greenville Super Regional game against Texas at Clark-LeClair Stadium on June 10. Mayhue will forgo his final two years of eligibility after agreeing to deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
The number of East Carolina baseball players to land with a Major League baseball team this summer has reached four. Outfielder Bryson Worrell and pitcher C.J. Mayhue recently signed undrafted free agent contracts, while teammates Carson Whisenhunt and Zach Agnos were selected in the first and 10th rounds, respectively, in the MLB Draft.
Worrell signed with the Atlanta Braves after turning in his best season for ECU in 2022. Mayhue went undrafted and was offered a deal by the Los Angeles Angels. Once a top arm out of the bullpen for the Pirates, Mayhue emerged as the team’s top starting pitcher by the end of the season.
The lefty appeared in 31 games and made 12 starts, tied for the most with freshman Jake Hunter. Mayhue struck out 75 batters over 72.1 innings and went 6-1 with a 3.36 ERA.
Mayhue started and earned the win against Virginia in the Greenville Regional. He also started and earned the win over Texas in the first game of the Greenville Super Regional. Mayhue was locked in over the final two months of the season, highlighted by one game where he allowed no hits over nine innings against Memphis in an eventual 4-1 ECU win in 13 innings.
Mayhue, who had two years of eligibility remaining, is the second player on ECU’s roster from last season to leave college early after Agnos was selected in the 10th round. Agnos, a Colorado Rockies selection as a pitcher, also had two years remaining.
The two players’ departures mean the Pirates will have to fill important roles. Agnos was the team’s starting shortstop as well as offering a live arm out of the bullpen.
Worrell had the chance to turn pro following the 2021 season, but opted to return to ECU for his final year of eligibility. It was in 2022 that he had the best season of his career. Worrell hit 20 home runs and batted in 62 runs while finishing with a batting average of .335. Worrell led the Pirates in runs scored (61) and hits (88) and was a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts.
Whisenhunt, a second-round selection by the San Francisco Giants, didn’t pitch for the Pirates in 2022 due to a suspension by the NCAA.
His return to the team next season was questionable anyway, and the second-round draft capital spent on the left-handed pitcher all but ensures he will head to the professional leagues.