East Carolina has been living for the weekend.
The Pirates have lost just one game all season in games played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It has largely been a party inside Clark-LeClair Stadium, with the Pirates dispatching just about every team that enters for a weekend tussle.
ECU is 17-1 in such games this season, with the lone loss coming against Long Beach State during the LeClair Classic.
Midweek games have resembled more of a traditional work week for the Pirates. Some have felt like a slog, a get-me-through-the-day type of feeling.
After the Pirates’ 9-3 loss to visiting UNC Wilmington on Tuesday, they are 2-5 in games played in the midweek.
For ECU (19-6), part of that has to do with the schedule.
“Just with all the in-state teams within a two-hour driving distance,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “I mean, North Carolina is a really good state of baseball. UNCW is a really good program and they beat us twice now.”
Entering Tuesday’s games, ECU midweek opponents have an 84-59 record, good for a .587 winning percentage. Five of the six midweek opponents have a better than .500 record, with 4-19 Queen University really skewing these numbers.
These in-state midweek opponents collectively have an exceptional winning percentage. Only two teams in the American Athletic Conference had higher overall winning percentages than .587 last season (ECU and Houston).
So the competition is tough, and the way the Seahawks celebrated the win in their dugout over the eighth-ranked Pirates showed just how important leaving Greenville with a win was to the squad. UNCW collected 11 hits and hit three home runs.
“We got beat in all three phases,” Godwin said. “UNCW was more ready to play than us, which makes me want to throw up. It's my fault, I'm the head coach so that's my job. But until our guys want to show up and get in the fight a little bit earlier, against a really good team but also an in-state team. We just haven't played well in the midweek and UNCW's kicked our butts twice.”
ECU’s weekend opponents, however, are no pushovers but they haven’t landed as many victories. That group has a combined 104-84 record entering Tuesday’s games, good for a .553 winning percentage. Just half — four of eight — of those opponents own a record better than .500.
The other part of the equation is that ECU has enjoyed stellar outings from its weekend starting pitching staff, which has stifled opposing offenses. Trey Yesavage, Carter Spivey and Josh Grosz have each displayed electric stuff in their respective outings, while limiting runs and keeping the scores close.
ECU used seven pitchers on Tuesday, with reliever Erik Ritchie taking the loss. Jake Hunter started the game and allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) over three innings. The Pirates trailed 2-0 after two innings but scored twice in the bottom half of the third to even the score.
The Seahawks took the lead for good in the fifth when Tanner Thach blasted his eighth home run of the season, a two-run shot to deep center field that put his team in front 4-2. They added three runs in the seventh, and then hit two solo homers in the ninth.
“They got some work and they've been wanting the ball and they weren't good enough tonight,” Godwin said of the bullpen. “So, you know, be careful what you ask for. A lot of guys got out there and weren't good enough. We didn't play good enough defense, we didn't swing the bats good enough, we didn't pitch good enough, and if you don't do that you're not going to win.”
ECU sophomore Jacob Jenkins-Cowart smacked his fifth home run of the season off the batter’s eye in the center field in the eighth. Also, Justin Wilcoxen extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the seventh.
The Pirates will travel this weekend for their first road series of the season when they begin AAC play with a three-game set against Houston starting on Friday.