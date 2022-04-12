Josh Moylan’s bat helped East Carolina to an early lead, and the bullpen patched together seven innings to take down Elon, 7-1, in a road non-conference game on Tuesday.
The Pirates (19-15) are now four games over .500 to match their previous best record of 14-10. They used nine pitchers in the win, and Moylan’s second multi-hit game in a row gave the Pirates plenty of run support as they began a stretch of eight of their next nine games on the road.
The Pirates’ first baseman, who had two hits while last playing in Friday’s win over Wichita State, went 4-for-4 with a triple, 2 RBIs and two runs scored. Moylan had hits in the second, third, sixth and seventh innings.
His RBI single in the second started the scoring. He added another RBI single in the third to help the Pirates open a 4-0 lead.
The run support helped buoy freshman pitcher Jaden Winter, who made his first appearance on the mound this season in making the start for the Pirates. Winter (1-0) earned the win and allowed three hits and one earned run in 2.0 innings.
Winter didn’t record a walk or a strikeout.
The 6-foot-5 right-hander from Apex faced the first two batters of the third inning and allowed a single and a double to open the frame. Danny Beal came on in relief and allowed a sacrifice fly to cut ECU’s lead to 4-1, but Beal got out of the inning without any more damage.
Beal was the start of what was a solid effort from the bullpen. Beal, Zach Agnos, Carter Spivey, Bradley Wilson, Ben Terwilliger, C.J. Mayhue, Jake Hunter and Nick Logusch combined to pitch 7.0 scoreless innings. The group recorded eight strikeouts with five walks.
Mayhue was especially strong and struck out four of the six batters he faced.
Despite allowing seven runs, Elon pitching proved tough to handle at times. The Phoenix (15-17) struck out 13 batters, including three from starter Liam Dabagian over 1.2 innings. Alec Makarewicz had a hit and struck out four times, while Agnos and Bryson Worrell each struck out twice.
But the Pirates’ offense also collected 11 hits, and Moylan’s perfect night led a trio of players with multi-hit games.
It was Moylan’s triple to center to lead off the sixth that kickstarted ECU’s big inning. Agnos smacked an RBI single to left to score Moylan for a 5-1 lead before the Pirates took advantage of shaky fielding and broke open the game when Jacob Starling and Agnos each came around to score on an Elon throwing error.
ECU will continue its road trip this weekend with a series beginning Friday at Central Florida.