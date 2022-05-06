Where Ben Newton found himself in the 13th inning of Friday’s game against Memphis was in a scenario fit for any big-dreaming little leaguer. The East Carolina catcher was at the plate, the game deep into extra innings, the bases loaded and the score tied.
Newton came through with a single to center field that scored two runs. His hit was the final turn of a cap that released the pressure of a barrage of runs that built over 12 scoreless innings. ECU scored four runs in the 13th and survived a final gasp from Memphis to earn a 4-1 road win.
The Pirates remained in sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference, keeping pace with Central Florida and Houston as each picked up their 11th league win. The last time the Pirates had a game go at least 13 innings came against Texas Tech in 2016 during the Texas Tech Super Regional.
ECU (28-18, 12-4 AAC) was able to break through in the 13th after having a runner reach scoring position for each of the final five innings. The Pirates’ final road series of the regular season began with each starting pitcher having a career-best outing.
Less than a week after taking a perfect game into the fifth inning, Pirates starter C.J. Mayhue was even better against the Tigers (21-22, 5-11).
Mayhue didn’t allow a hit over nine innings. He had nine strikeouts and walked one. Yet because Memphis starter Landon Gartmanwas also throwing a gem of his own, Mayhue’s efforts didn’t net him an official no-hitter nor the win.
Gartman had a no-hit bid of his own working. The freshman, who had allowed 18 runs over his past five starts, didn’t allow a hit through eight innings and collected 10 strikeouts. Gartman was done after eight, however, as he needed 131 pitches to navigate the ECU lineup.
And with Gartman out of the game, the Pirates’ offense got some hits to fall. ECU finished with eight hits, all coming from the ninth inning and later.
Carter Spivey took over for Mayhue and pitched in the final four innings to earn the win. Spivey was lights out until giving up a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the 13th, but by then the Pirates had already pushed four runs across in the top half.
After Newton’s go-ahead RBIs, CJ Boyd scored on a Lane Hoover sacrifice fly to make it 3-0, and Newton made it 4-0 when he scored on a Memphis error.