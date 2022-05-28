The East Carolina baseball team is headed to the American Athletic Conference tournament championship game.
The Pirates defeated Tulane, 8-5, on Saturday in the semifinals and avoided playing a doubleheader by erasing a four-run deficit and knocking out the Green Wave.
ECU (41-18) has won 17 consecutive games and will play at noon on Sunday in the championship game. The Pirates will make their fourth AAC championship game appearance, with titles in 2015 and 2018.
“It’s kind of like a dream come true in a way,” ECU reliever Carter Spivey said of the Pirates’ win streak. “Keep working and keep playing our brand of baseball and the results will come eventually. I think that’s what’s going on right now.”
Facing elimination, Tulane opened the game with back-to-back home runs and a double. The string of hits ended Pirates’ starter Jake Hunter’s outing as ECU had to work its bullpen early. The Green Wave scored three runs in the first and added another on a solo home run in the second off reliever Danny Beal to open a 4-0 lead.
The Pirates joined the home run party when Zach Agnos launched a solo homer in the third. That blast kickstarted a string of eight runs over five innings which saw a lopsided deficit turn into an 8-4 ECU lead. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart hit a two-run home run, Josh Moylan and Ben Newton had run-scoring doubles, Joey Berini had another pinch-hit RBI single, and Jacob Starling added a sacrifice fly.
And while the Pirates were pouring on runs — that makes 30 runs over three tournament games — the bullpen was throwing zeros. Trey Yesavage worked out of a jam in the second with two strikeouts, and Jake Kuchmaner tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in his first appearance since April 15.
Spivey dominated for 4.1 innings. The AAC pitcher of the year allowed just two hits with four strikeouts.
“Outstanding,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said of Spivey. “We don’t win today, we don’t win this year without that guy. He’s the pitcher of the year for a reason. Come out of the bullpen in any situation, can give us length, shortness, and manages guys when they’re on base. Super proud for him.”
Ben Terwilliger got the first two outs in the ninth, before Garrett Saylor picked up the save and clinched a spot in the title game with a looking strikeout with the bases loaded.
“The guys have done a good job of showing up and the guys showed up, we just weren’t clean,” Godwin said. “Everybody has their backs against the wall and they’re going to do whatever it takes to beat you and we did enough to win.”