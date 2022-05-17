The East Carolina baseball team has a way of turning potentially game-changing moments for an opponent into an afterthought.
That happened again during the Pirates’ 7-6 win over visiting Campbell on Tuesday.
Lane Hoover had a chance to rob Campbell’s Zach Neto of a home run, but the Pirates’ left fielder couldn’t get enough glove on the ball as it soared over the fence. Neto’s three-run blast broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Camels a three-run lead in the seventh. But it didn’t stand for long.
The Pirates (35-18) answered right away with five runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Jacob Starling hit a two-run double, then later scored when Josh Moylan punched a grounder to shortstop which resulted in a throwing error by Neto to tie the score at 5-5.
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart then gave ECU a 7-5 lead when he hit a high bouncer over the first baseman’s head that scored two, including Hoover who hustled home from first base. That the Pirates didn’t panic or press at the plate while trailing late against a quality opponent is a testament to how far this team has come.
“That’s something we struggled with earlier in the season,” Starling said. “And the last 20-something games (relaxing) has been a reason why we’ve been able to win all these games.”
The win was the 11th in a row for ECU, which locked up the American Athletic Conference regular-season title over the weekend.
Campbell (34-16) showed fight all game and threatened to end that win streak with late runs in the seventh and eighth innings, but the comeback attempt ran into ECU reliever Ben Terwilliger, who struck out the side in the ninth to seal the victory.
Terwilliger was the ninth pitcher used by ECU and he was the only one to throw two innings. Five of the six outs he recorded came via the strikeout in yet another dominant outing by the reliever at the end of a game.
“Putting up that big spot in the seventh was really big and it gave me a little bit more confidence to go up there since we did have that little bit of a cushion,” said Terwilliger, who earned his third save. “I just love baseball. I love playing here, especially in this environment. It’s really cool.”
Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman (1-0) picked up his first career win after throwing 0.2 innings out of the pen to get the Pirates out of a potentially devastating seventh inning that ended with Campbell taking a 5-2 lead.
Merritt Beeker earned the start and ran into trouble in the second inning, which was the start of the Camels’ many chances to score early runs. They loaded the bases in the second and fourth innings and had a runner in scoring position in five innings on Tuesday.
Trey Yesavage got the Pirates out of the bases-loaded jam in the second inning with back-to-back strikeouts. Yesavage took over for Beeker with one out in the inning after the Pirates’ starter allowed a double, a walk and a hit batter to load the bases.
Campbell loaded the bases again in the fourth, and this time came through with a run on a hit by pitch to cut its deficit to 2-1. ECU pitching plunked four batters in the first four innings. Danny Beal, Garrett Saylor and Zach Agnos were needed to escape the fourth.
“We knew we weren’t going to extend a lot of people because we were on a short week,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said.
Campbell starter Cade Kuehler was tough while featuring a 98 mph fastball. He allowed two earned runs over 6.0 innings with 10 strikeouts.
Ben Newton hit a solo home run in the second inning to give ECU a 1-0 lead. It was the catcher’s first home run of the season and second of his career. Josh Moylan pushed the lead to 2-0 when he led off the third inning with a solo blast to right. Moylan jumped all over a 94 mph, first-pitch fastball.
ECU didn’t score again until the seventh, and the five-run outburst was all the Pirates needed to top a tough non-conference opponent. The Pirates managed four hits but took advantage of five walks and timely hitting.
Starling and Jenkins-Cowart each finished with two RBIs, while Agnos’ on-base streak ended at 26 games. He went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.
ECU closes the regular season with a three-game home series against Houston beginning on Thursday.
“This group right here has stuck together and played as a unit,” Godwin said. “They’ve been selfless. It’s cool to see everybody pulling on the same end of the rope to try and win a baseball game.”