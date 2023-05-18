ECU vs. Campbell

ECU's Danny Beal pitches against Campbell Tuesday night at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Beal earned the win on Thursday against South Florida.

 Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector

Heading into the final American Athletic Conference series of the regular season in second place, the East Carolina baseball team needed to win as many of the three games against South Florida as possible while also hoping for some help.

On Thursday, the Pirates checked both boxes. ECU picked up an 8-3 win over the host Bulls, while Houston, the conference leaders entering the weekend, lost to Cincinnati. The results vaulted ECU into first place, one half-game ahead of the Cougars.