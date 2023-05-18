Heading into the final American Athletic Conference series of the regular season in second place, the East Carolina baseball team needed to win as many of the three games against South Florida as possible while also hoping for some help.
On Thursday, the Pirates checked both boxes. ECU picked up an 8-3 win over the host Bulls, while Houston, the conference leaders entering the weekend, lost to Cincinnati. The results vaulted ECU into first place, one half-game ahead of the Cougars.
Cincinnati scored nine runs in the final four innings to pull away after a 3-3 tie through five innings.
Now, the Pirates control their own destiny and two more wins will seal a regular-season conference title no matter what Houston does.
ECU (39-15, 16-6 AAC) scored eight unanswered runs beginning in the fourth inning to erase a 3-0 deficit after South Florida scored three runs in the bottom of the first.
Carter Cunningham went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Joey Berini went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Josh Moylan also went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI as part of a 12-hit attack by the Pirates.
South Florida (19-35, 7-15) scored all of its runs in the bottom of the first. Right fielder Drew Brutcher smacked a two-run home run for a 2-0 lead, and Joaquin Monque’s sacrifice fly made it 3-0. That score stood until the Pirates scored three runs in the fourth to tie the score.
The Pirates added one run in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead and they remained in front the rest of the way. ECU broke open the game with four runs in the eighth.
Danny Beal earned the win in relief and improved to 6-1 on the season. The right-hander has been the Pirates’ best pitcher over the past three weeks and his dominance was on display again as he spun another gem. Beal has allowed just six hits and one run over his last eight appearances, a stretch that spans 17.2 innings.
Beal retired the final 10 batters he faced and tossed 6.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and one walk on Thursday. Landon Ginn tossed a scoreless ninth and recorded two strikeouts to seal the victory.
Zach Root started the game and allowed three runs and four hits over 1.2 innings.