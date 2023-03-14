...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH EARLY EVENING...
The combination of very low relative humidities in the 15 to 25%
range, gusty northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and dry fuels will
lead to increased fire danger today.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
ECU's Jacob Starling (10) makes it back to first before Georgetown's Christian Ficca (7) is able to make the tag Sunday afternoon at Clark LeClair Stadium.
With chances to score late in Tuesday’s game against host UNC Wilmington, the East Carolina baseball team couldn’t find that timely hit in an 8-5 road loss.
The Pirates scored one run in the top of the eighth inning to trim their deficit to three runs, though they couldn't push across any more and left the bases loaded.
ECU went down in order in the top of the ninth and the loss snapped a six-game winning streak. The game was just the start of a five-game week as ECU hosted William and Mary on Wednesday, with a three-game home series against Missouri State beginning on Friday.
After walking in all five plate appearances in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Liberty, Luke Nowak led off the game with a four-pitch walk. He would come around to score three batters later on Josh Moylan’s RBI single up the middle to give ECU a quick 1-0 lead.
The Seahawks answered fast, however, and never trailed after the second inning. Jake Hunter took the loss as the ECU starter allowed three runs and three hits with five strikeouts over three innings. The sophomore right-hander struck out the side in the bottom of the first, before he ran into trouble in the second inning.
UNCW used three consecutive singles to even the score at 1-1, then back-to-back RBI sacrifice bunts pushed the Seahawks’ lead to 3-1.
ECU freshman Zach Root took over in the fourth. He allowed four earned runs in 0.2 innings. Root walked two and allowed three hits. UNCW also had two stolen bases and took advantage of an error in the inning.
Erik Ritchie came on to record the final out, and the Seahawks led 7-1 and the Pirates never found a way back.
ECU collected 10 hits, led by two apiece by Jacob Starling and Joey Berini, but the Pirates stranded 15 runners on base including leaving the bases loaded in the first, second and eighth innings.
They loaded the bases loaded in the second without recording a hit as Makarewicz and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart drew walks, and Nowak reached on a hit by pitch, but none came around to score.
ECU’s pitching staff struck out 15 batters, as Hunter, Ritchie and Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman had five strikeouts apiece.