East Carolina’s Jacob Jenkins-Cowart said the Pirates were not content with losing a road weekend series to Houston to open American Athletic Conference play that followed a midweek loss.
The team felt that too many passive at-bats led to three losses in four games last week.
“We had a little bit of a bitter taste in our mouths after the series,” the sophomore said. “It’s just that we didn’t show up ready to play, so we knew coming out we were going to have a lot of energy, that there was going to be a great crowd, and we just had to go out and take it.”
Baseball laughs at small sample sizes, but in one game it would seem as if the Pirates corrected their passive mindset and used an aggressive, yet disciplined, approach at the plate to blast N.C. State in a 13-9 win on Tuesday.
The non-conference game drew 5,997 in attendance, good for the second-largest crowd in history.
“You always know it's a big crowd when they drop stuff on the warning track and you have to go pick it up,” the right fielder Jenkins-Cowart said.
Jenkins-Cowart brought his power swing and Jake Hunter had his good stuff on the mound in a crucial relief appearance as ECU got the midweek performance it was looking for. ECU improved to 3-4 in midweek games this season.
After a barrage of runs by both teams in the first five innings, the Pirates kept adding on with home runs while Hunter limited a potent offense.
The Pirates hit six home runs, including three by Jenkins-Cowart who is riding a six-game hitting streak. The sophomore homered in three consecutive at-bats, and his solo blast in the fifth tied the score at 7-7 and provided an answer to a big inning from the Wolfpack.
“Coach just put a good plan together for us and we really bought into the plan and chained good at-bats together,” said Jenkins-Cowart, who went 3-for-5 with five RBIs. “I think being aggressive and getting good swings off. We were having some really passive at-bats and not really staying locked in for the whole at-bat, so they told us to be aggressive and get your swings off.”
He uncorked a few massive swings. He hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth and another two-run smash in the eighth that gave ECU a comfortable 13-7 lead. It was the first time an ECU player hit three home runs in a game since Corey Kemp did it on March 22, 2008.
The last time ECU hit six home runs as a team was in 2009.
More than half of ECU’s 11 hits were home runs. Joey Berini blasted his third homer of the year — a three-run shot in the fourth — while Josh Moylan and Jacob Starling added solo home runs. Moylan put ECU in front with his blast in the bottom of the first.
The Wolfpack strung together seven consecutive singles with two outs in the fifth to score five runs and take a 7-6 lead. But ECU answered with seven runs over the next four innings.
“We challenged our offense after the last week,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “Everybody wants to jump off the ship. We had a bad week, not a bad month, not a bad year. But I'm really just impressed with the way our offense showed up, especially after we put up a five-spot and then N.C. State puts up a five-spot and we just kept responding. So we needed a win like that for our offense.”
Hunter, meanwhile, retired 13 of the 16 batters he faced in a season-long 4.1 innings. He allowed three hits and struck out five with no walks. He allowed a two-run home run on a two-strike count with two outs in the ninth inning, but otherwise shut down a potent Wolfpack (20-9) lineup.
N.C. State entered with an RPI of 8, the best of any team that ECU has faced all season. So Hunter’s gem out of the bullpen was an inspired effort.
The right-hander entered the game with the Pirates in peril and he recorded the final out of a disastrous top of the fifth that saw NCSU take the lead after scoring five runs behind seven consecutive singles.
Hunter went on to record back-to-back 1-2-3 innings, then left a runner stranded at second in the eighth by getting three straight outs after a leadoff double. He got the first two outs of the ninth before allowing a single and that two-run home run before getting a swinging strikeout to end the game.
He used a big, sweeping breaking ball that was untouchable early in his outing as it kept the Wolfpack batters off-balance.
“It’s big when I can throw it for a strike,” said Hunter, who improved to 2-1. “Then it gets them off my fastball and it worked tonight.”
“Just pick up my teammates,” Hunter said of his mindset entering the game. “I know we have a good offense, I know they’re going to get going eventually and they got going tonight.”
ECU will begin a three-game home series with AAC opponent Central Florida on Thursday. First pitch is at 2 p.m. and it will be part of a doubleheader, with the second game to follow 45 minutes after the first. Friday’s game will be the series finale.