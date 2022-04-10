The best way for a pitcher to slow down an offense that produced 23 hits and 16 runs during the first two games of a series, like East Carolina had done to Wichita State, is to be unhittable.
Shockers starting pitcher Cameron Bye was pretty close to being just that on Sunday.
Bye allowed three hits and over scoreless eight innings and took a no-hitter into the sixth. The right-hander’s performance denied ECU a series sweep as the Pirates lost, 5-0.
“I knew he was going to be good,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “But he was really good.”
Bye lowered his season earned run average to 0.24, after entering the game with an already sparkling ERA of 0.31. He finished with eight strikeouts and allowed three hits and three walks. The ECU offense was put through a blender as the 6-foot righty spun bending curveballs, zipped fastballs with movement and mixed in the rare changeup to confound hitters all game.
Bye hung around to throw 116 pitches.
Zach Agnos recorded the Pirates’ first hit of the game with a one-out double in the bottom of the sixth. His hard-hit line drive to center field was the first sign of Bye not completely controlling the game.
“Just about everything,” Agnos said when asked what was working for the Shockers pitcher. “Tip of the cap. He just competed all day and that’s what I think was working. He just got up there and wanted to get us out every time. He thought he was the best player on the field and today he probably was.”
Agnos said he gave up trying to guess which pitch was coming out of Bye’s hand and just waited around for a fastball. And with two strikes after fouling off the previous two pitches, a fastball is what he got and Agnos didn’t miss.
It looked like the Pirates (18-15, 4-2 AAC) would be able to break through in the sixth as Lane Hoover followed Agnos’ double with an infield single to put runners on the corners with one out. But Shockers shortstop Andrew Stewart ended the threat by starting a double play when he made a terrific catch over his shoulder in shallow center field on a Joey Berini popup, then threw home in time to catch Agnos who was tagging up on the play.
“Going back I 100 percent would have made the same decision,” Agnos said. “Heck of a play by their shortstop, he’s a great defender. Heck of a play. Ten out of 10 times I’m making that same read and I think nine out of 10 times I’m safe and he just made that 1-in-10 chance at the plate there.”
It was a necessary risk to take as it was clear that Bye had his good stuff on Sunday. He had seven strikeouts before he gave up his first hit. Bye, who began the season out of the bullpen, was making his fifth start of the season.
He’s been solid all season in any role for Wichita State and has allowed just one earned run this season through 37.0 innings.
“Our guys were ready to play,” Godwin said. “It was the best (batting practice) we’ve had, guys were flying around. The guy was just better than us today. I would say it’s the best pitcher we’ve faced all year. … Kudos to him, hats off to him. He beat us today.”
Josh Grosz took the loss for ECU. He allowed a two-run home run in the third, which was the only hit he allowed in 3.0 innings. Grosz struck out four and walked one. The Shockers (13-18, 2-4) built a 4-0 lead in the sixth when they scored two runs off reliever Trey Yesavage with a two-run single with two outs.
Wichita State added another run in the top of the ninth.
ECU will play at Elon on Tuesday as part of a four-game road trip that includes a weekend series at Central Florida.