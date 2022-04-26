RALEIGH — Process over results is something the East Carolina baseball team can point to following a 12-3 loss to N.C. State on Tuesday in Raleigh.
It wasn’t for a lack of offense that the Pirates dropped their second straight game. They mustered 11 hits and didn’t go down in order until the seventh inning. ECU never did come all the way back from an early deficit in the non-conference loss as the Wolfpack (26-13) swept the season series.
“We’re not mad about the way we played on offense,” ECU shortstop Zach Agnos said. “I thought we competed really well.”
ECU (24-18) put together a solid game plan against Wolfpack starter Garrett Payne, who also opened the game for the Wolfpack on March 29 when they faced the Pirates in Greenville. Then, Payne limited ECU to two hits, no walks and no runs over 2.2 innings.
The Pirates were ready for the right-hander this time around and had a chance at a big inning right away. The Pirates loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first, and struck early when Cam Clonch ripped a run-scoring single to right to give ECU a 1-0 lead.
Payne was able to escape further damage and wiggled out of trouble with a strikeout and flyout.
“We thought his ball sank the first time and it didn’t. It did the exact opposite,” Agnos said. “So that was the approach. I thought we handled him well, we put a lot of pressure on him. The first inning if we could’ve scratched a few more across, it would’ve been a tone-setter.”
ECU starter Josh Grosz was hit hard and recorded one out before being replaced by Garrett Saylor. Wolfpack leadoff batter Devonte Brown hit a home run on the first pitch he saw to even the score at 1-1. Three of the Wolfpack’s four hits off Grosz went for extra bases.
Grosz was charged with four earned runs, as two inherited runners came around to score off Saylor. Saylor entered the game tied for eighth in the nation in appearances with 23, and just two players ahead of him had thrown more innings.
Saylor showed why ECU has turned to him so often as the junior righty quieted the NCSU lineup and gave the Pirates’ bats a chance to get back in the game. He allowed two earned runs and three hits with five strikeouts over 2.2 innings.
ECU needed a solid effort from its bullpen and the unit delivered. The Pirates got 6.2 innings from Saylor, C.J. Mayhue and Jake Hunter. The trio combined to allow three runs with seven strikeouts.
The lone player to ruin an otherwise standout performance from the ECU bullpen was Wolfpack freshman phenom Tommy White. He hit a two-run double down the line in left in the second inning, then added a solo home run in the seventh.
It was White’s 19th home run this season. He is one of only four players in the nation to have at least 19 home runs. White went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
It wasn’t until the eighth inning that NCSU put the game out of reach. The Wolfpack scored five runs off Pirates’ reliever CJ Boyd, who took the mound for his second appearance of the season with his team trailing 7-3.
With one run already in, ECU walked White to load the bases for Josh Hood. Boyd got ahead in the count, 0-2, then issued two balls. Hood then hit a two-out grand slam to push the lead to 12-3.
“We put CJ Boyd in a tough spot,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “We just want to continue to see what he can do and it’s the most pitches he’s thrown. He hung a slider to a good hitter and the guy hit a grand slam. CJ Boyd works his tail off and he’ll be back out there.”
The Pirates had three extra-base hits, including the longest one of the game.
Zach Agnos cut the ECU deficit to 6-3 in the top of the sixth when he hit a deep solo home run to center. Agnos is finding his power as it was his third home run in four games, and fourth on the season. He hit two homers over the weekend against Tulane. His towering shot off Wolfpack reliever Baker Nelson was a blast in every sense as the ball hit high off the batter’s eye in dead center, beyond the 400-feet sign.
The Pirates couldn’t add more as they exited the sixth after three looking strikeouts.
It was the first time ECU scored three runs or fewer since April 10 against Wichita State.
“We swung the bats well for three weeks,” Godwin said. “Guys have swung the bats, they’ve competed and everybody that showed up today competed. We just didn’t play well enough to win.”