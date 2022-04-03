The East Carolina offense took control of the weekend as it pounded Cincinnati pitching during wins on Saturday and Sunday.
The offense had its best performance of the season on Sunday and produced crucial runs late as the Pirates sealed the series win over the Bearcats with a 12-10 victory. The lineup showed up on Saturday, too, in an 8-4 win as ECU won its first American Athletic Conference series of the season.
ECU had a season-high 18 hits in Sunday’s win, including five from Lane Hoover. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart had three, while Zach Agnos and Alec Makarewicz had two apiece. Ten different players had a hit for ECU.
The Pirates opened up a 6-0 lead after the top of the third behind a five-run inning, and couldn’t ease off the gas as the Bearcats didn’t go away as they scored a combined 10 runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to take a 10-9 lead.
Josh Grosz started on the mound for ECU (16-13, 2-1 AAC), which used 11 pitchers in the game. Grosz went 2.1 innings and allowed three earned runs and four hits while striking out four. Trey Yesavage continued his mastery on the mound by striking out the only two batters he faced in a strong relief appearance.
Also, Ben Terwilliger pitched a career-high 2.2 innings in relief, while striking out three and allowing just one hit. Terwilliger earned the win. Bradley Wilson picked up his first save when he wiggled out of a jam by getting Cincinnati’s Cam Scheler to pop out in foul territory with the bases loaded to seal the win.
ECU tied the score at 10-10 in the sixth, then took the lead in the seventh on a Carter Cunningham RBI single. The Pirates added one more run in the ninth inning to provide some breathing room for the bullpen.
Makarewicz had three RBI and was one of five ECU players to double on Sunday. Hoover had two RBI as part of a 5-for-6 day at the plate, while Agnos scored three runs.
It was a banner day for the offense as the Pirates picked up their pitching staff, which had to weave through what was a power-filled game for the Bearcats (10-16, 1-2) as Joe Powell and Ryan Nicholson hit back-to-back homers in the third.
Ryder Giles helped the Pirates even the series and snap a three-game losing streak by turning in yet another strong performance on the mound on Saturday.
Making his third start this season, Giles didn’t allow a run over 4.1 innings in ECU’s starting shortstop has continued his dominance on the mound. Giles (2-0) earned the win and still hasn’t allowed a run all season through 18.1 innings. He has scattered 10 hits and collected 15 strikeouts while walking four.
ECU had 12 hits in Saturday’s win, and again held off a late Bearcats surge by scoring three runs in the top of the ninth. Leading 5-4, a Makarewicz double pushed the lead to 6-4, and Jacob Starling’s two-run homer capped the scoring.
Jenkins-Cowart hit a three-run homer in the sixth. The freshman now has four home runs and 20 RBI this season, which is second-most behind Makarewicz (6 HR, 24 RBI).
Garrett Saylor shut the door on the win and picked up his second save of the season by working a scoreless ninth after entering with two runners on base.
The Pirates host Old Dominion at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.