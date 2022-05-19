Zach Agnos started the kindling and the rest of the East Carolina lineup fanned the flames into a roaring fire.
Fresh off having a 26-game on-base streak snapped on Tuesday, Agnos laid the groundwork for a new streak with three hits against Houston on Thursday. His leadoff triple in the sixth kicked off a big inning for the Pirates that led to an 8-4 win over the visiting Cougars in an American Athletic Conference series opener.
“I love getting the guys pumped up and hopefully providing a spark for the team that we need,” said Agnos, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. “And we needed a spark. ... It feels good, man, to let the offense know this guy is hittable and just loosen everybody else up.”
The series-opening victory marked the Pirates’ 12th consecutive win. ECU still hasn’t lost a game in the month of May, with the winning steak starting on April 29 against Cincinnati.
The Pirates needed to come from behind against Houston and starter Jaycob Deese, who was tough through the first five innings as he was able to keep the Pirates from driving the ball. He induced seven groundouts and rolled up double-play balls in the first and third innings.
“The guy was really keeping us off the barrel and making us beat the ball into the ground,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “Really proud of the way our guys responded.”
ECU (36-18, 18-4 AAC) got to Deese in the sixth inning, touching the hard-throwing right-hander for four runs while taking the lead at 5-4.
Agnos, who scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first, opened the sixth inning with a triple to center field. His laser over the head of the center fielder drove a wedge between Deese and his control over the game.
The Pirates kept hammering that wedge throughout the inning with the aid of a solid approach at the plate. Five of their hits in the frame came with two-strike counts, and even Josh Moylan’s sacrifice fly that scored the go-ahead run came after he fell behind 1-2 in the count.
“We just really stress to each other to play relaxed,” Agnos said. “That’s when we play our best. Someone’s going to get that big hit to get us going to be that spark. Then we’re going to roll from there and nobody’s going to stop us.”
Trey Yesavage, Danny Beal and Carter Spivey combined to throw 6.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to preserve the win.
Beal was sharp out of the bullpen and attacked hitters with varying arm slots. He tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts. It was his best outing in more than a month since throwing 3.2 scoreless on April 15.
Throwing from over the top and three-quarters, Beal baffled hitters and kept them off-balance. Beal has been working with pitching coach Austin Knight on being effective from both release points, and the work behind the scenes is paying off.
“It’s something coach (Knight) and I have been working on for a few months now and it’s given me an opportunity to expand more and it’s given me an opportunity to get more hitters out,” Beal said. “That’s what’s helped me this year be way more effective against lefties or righties, and having two arm slots and six pitches helps a lot more than just having one.”
Beal was the bridge between Yesavage and Spivey, who struck out three over the final three innings of the win.
Yesavage took over for ECU starter C.J. Mayhue with one out in the third inning. Houston (34-20, 13-9) scored four runs off Mayhue in the third with a two-run single and a two-run home run.
Mayhue entered Thursday’s game coming off a three-start stretch where he averaged 85 pitches per outing. The reliever-turned-starter had not thrown more than 58 pitches in a game all season before being inserted into the starting rotation.
He allowed four hits and four earned runs over 2.1 innings with one strikeout.
ECU catcher Ben Newton helped end the Houston third inning with a caught stealing. The Cougars entered the series with 111 stolen base attempts and average two per game. And after Newton hosed Anthony Tulimero at second, the Cougars didn’t run again on the catcher the rest of the game.
His defensive improvement has coincided with a hot streak at the plate. Including his RBI against Houston, Newton has either reached base or had an RBI in 13 consecutive games.
“I can’t give Ben Newton enough credit,” Godwin said. “He’s the glue to this group.”
RBI singles in the bottom of the eighth from Jacob Starling, Joey Berini and Agnos provided insurance runs by pushing the Pirates’ lead to 8-4.
Game 2 begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, with the series finale scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.