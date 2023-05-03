...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
East Carolina's Carter Cunningham misjudges a popup against North Carolina on Wednesday night at Clark LeClair Stadium.
East Carolina sent a steady stream of tough pitching at visiting North Carolina on Wednesday, but the Pirates’ offense had trouble stringing together enough hits to put together a comeback bid in a 2-1 home loss.
The Pirates were going for the season sweep of the Tar Heels after taking two from their in-state rivals in late February. Wednesday’s game was a makeup of a postponed game from that series.
ECU used six pitchers to maneuver through a dangerous Tar Heels’ lineup, which had its own issues solving the collection of bullpen arms it faced. UNC scored on a solo home run in the fourth before plating the go-ahead and eventual winning run on a fielder’s choice in the sixth after an error in the outfield changed the scope of the inning.
UNC second baseman Jackson Van De Brake led off the inning with a walk, then moved to second on a dropped fly ball in shallow left field. Mac Horvath singled to load the bases, and Van De Brake scored one batter later on a fielder’s choice groundout.
On a day with the wind gusting in from right field, that was it.
“It's hard when it's really tough conditions, wind blowing in 30 to 40 miles an hour,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “Should we have been a little bit better offensively? Absolutely. Really tough for both teams, but I thought our pitching was outstanding.
“We need to win a couple more pitches offensively. It's a game of inches, the sixth inning there we have an error out there in the outfield, and then the next guy bloops a ball in and (Carter) Cunningham gets a glove on it but doesn't make a play. You got to make those plays. If you're going to win that type of game, you have to make those plays. We just didn't do enough to win and kudos to them. They pitched really good as well.”
The Pirates also faced a steady diet of solid pitching.
UNC’s Max Carlson pitched the final three innings to earn the save. Carlson did not allow a hit and struck out two with one walk. The junior right-hander has now thrown 10 innings against the Pirates this season and he has allowed no runs and two hits with 11 strikeouts.
ECU (31-14) had four hits in the game but did not register a hit after the fifth inning. UNC didn’t record a hit over the final four innings.
“Look at his splits,” Godwin said of Carlson. “He's really good against lefties.”
Carter Spivey, who won the American Athletic Conference’s pitcher of the year award in 2022 for his work out of the bullpen, pitched three no-hit innings in relief in his first outing since being moved to the bullpen after spending the bulk of the season as a weekend starter.
Garrett Saylor went four innings in his third start of the season. Saylor allowed two hits, including the solo home run to Vance Honeycutt. Saylor struck out six and issued just one walk.
Up next for the Pirates is a road series at Cincinnati beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday. Zach Root is scheduled to start the opening game in place of Trey Yesavage, who is dealing with arm soreness. Josh Grosz will start Saturday’s game.
Godwin said that Yesavage is progressing well and that there is a chance he would be available to pitch out of the bullpen on Sunday.
ECU swept Cincinnati when the teams met in Greenville in a series that included back-to-back run-rule wins.