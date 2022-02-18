Carter Cunningham’s triple off the left-field wall in the second inning was a loud start to the East Carolina baseball season.
Cunningham was stranded at third and it signaled how the rest of the game would go for the Pirates, whose offense was shut down in a 10-2, season-opening home loss to Bryant University.
It was the first time the Pirates (0-1) lost on opening day since 2017 when they lost on the road to No. 8 Ole Miss. ECU had not lost a season opener at home since the 2015 season.
“Just putting together tougher at-bats, it’s pretty simple,” ECU shortstop Ryder Giles said of what went wrong. “If you look at their at-bats compared to ours, they’re fighting off pitches, seeing multiple pitches with two strikes. So we just have to be tougher.”
The Pirates trailed 2-0 after the second inning when Bryant designated hitter Alex Lane smashed a two-run home run to left. The Bulldogs (1-0) collected 11 hits, while ECU couldn’t string enough together to take advantage of seven hits.
ECU starter Garrett Saylor was making the third start of his career and needed just six pitches to cruise through a strong first inning. Saylor ran into trouble in the top of the second when he issued a walk, then allowed Lane’s two-run homer. The next batter walked, prompting a mound visit from pitching coach Austin Knight.
Saylor settled down and retired the Bulldogs in order in the third and fourth innings, before Bryant broke open the game with a three-run fifth in an inning that required a trio of Pirates pitchers to escape. Saylor, who had been working on a sinker all offseason, couldn’t find the feel for the pitch that instead had more cutting action than sinking.
“I had to go to my slider,” Saylor said. “The fastball didn’t have the two-seam life that it normally does. It was cutting on me early in the game and I had to go slider, curveball, changeup. You live and you learn. Last year I was mainly a curveball and slider guy, I’ve always had that in my bag. The two-seam was still there, I found it in the third and fourth, but it is what it is.”
ECU got a good look at its younger bullpen pieces as it used seven relievers in all.
Nick Logusch was the first out of the pen when he took over for Saylor in the top of the fifth. Logusch entered in a tough spot, throwing his first pitch of the season with an 0-1 count with two on with no outs. Logusch finished the at-bat with a swinging strikeout, then ran into trouble.
An error at second by Zach Agnos, who played third base all last season, allowed one run to score, and back-to-back hits from the Bulldogs plated two more.
Ben Terwilliger, the Pirates’ third pitcher in the inning, ended the threat with a pair of strikeouts. Terwilliger was the most effective of the bunch as he struck out four of the five hitters he faced and didn’t allow a hit in 1 ⅔ innings.
Giles, too, had a clean line in his 1.1 innings of relief.
“Ryder Giles was good, Ben Terwilliger was good,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “We ran a lot of young guys out there who showed flashes, but we have to stay out of those crooked-number innings. That’s not going to be a recipe for success.
The ECU offense couldn’t string anything together against Bryant starter Allen Logan, who scattered four hits across five shutout innings. It wasn’t until the bottom of the seventh that ECU scored its first runs.
Freshman pinch-hitter Jacob Jenkins-Cowart ripped an RBI single to right center to score Giles, who had reached on a walk, and a sacrifice fly from freshman Ryan McCrystal brought home another run.
“I didn’t think that we had tough at-bats up and down the lineup,” Godwin said. “Some young guys came off the bench and did a really good job. Joey Berini (one hit), of course, came in with a tough at-bat. Jacobs, a freshman, Ryan McCrystal, we need to keep having tougher at-bats up and down the lineup. A lot of soft contact, versus their hitters where it looked like it was life or death trying to put the ball in play. I think they really made our pitchers work.”
Bryant scored two more runs in the top of seventh on a pair of wild pitches from reliever Trey Yesavage. The Bulldogs tacked on three more in the top of the ninth to deliver the final blow.
“I told Zach the great thing about this game is you get to come back and do it tomorrow,” Giles said. “We know we’re going to learn from it, come back with more energy tomorrow and just be a tougher group.”
ECU has two more games against the Bulldogs this weekend.