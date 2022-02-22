The East Carolina baseball team wasn’t going to stay down all season.
The Pirates began their bounceback from being swept over the weekend when they erupted for a big inning on Tuesday against host Campbell, and never really stopped scoring in a 10-3 win.
It was the first win of the season for ECU (1-3), which had lost three straight to Bryant to open the season. Campbell (1-3) has now lost three straight after winning its season opener.
The weekend hangover carried over through the first four innings as ECU was held hitless while Campbell pitching faced the minimum. CJ Boyd, pinch-hitting for starter Carter Cunningham, got the key inning started when he drew a walk to open the fifth and Alec Makarewicz collected the Pirates’ first hit when he ripped a single to right.
Boyd was thrown out trying to go from first to third, and the play erased a would-be scoring chance. The out was paved over, however, as Makarewicz’s single started what would be a game-changing inning.
ECU erupted for five runs in the fifth as it overcame a 1-0 deficit and broke open the game.
Josh Moylan walked to push Makarewicz to second, and the third baseman was brought home one batter later when shortstop Ryder Giles came through with an RBI double. It was the first hit of the season for Giles.
Ryley Johnson walked two batters later to load the bases, and Zach Agnos drew another walk to score Moylan.
Lane Hoover, the Pirates’ hottest hitter this season who entered with a .600 batting average, hit a soft liner into left that scored two more. Agnos capped the scoring in the inning when he raced home for the fifth run during Bryson Worell’s at-bat on a wild pitch.
The Pirates scored more runs in the fifth on Tuesday than any game over the weekend.
ECU scored runs in each of the next three innings to bury the Camels. It was an offensive clinic for the Pirates, who saw eight different players collect at least one hit. They finished with 12 hits in all, led by three from Giles.
Hoover and Boyd each had two hits, while Hoover’s three RBIs were a team high.
The Pirates’ pitching was solid, too. Carter Spivey started the game on the mound and allowed four hits through two innings. Spivey struck out three and worked around three singles in a scoreless first.
Right-hander Josh Grosz took over in the third and allowed back-to-back singles to open the inning. The hits led to the game’s first run as Campbell took a 1-0 lead when it scored on a double steal of home and second.
C.J. Mayhue handled the next three innings and earned the win. Mayhue, who is emerging as one of coach Cliff Godwin’s most trusted relievers, allowed a run in the sixth — his third inning of work — on a leadoff solo homer.
The Pirates used six pitchers in what turned out to be a classic midweek bullpen game. Danny Beal tossed two innings of one-run ball, and Trey Yesavage and Skylar Brooks combined for an inning.
Campbell shortstop Zach Neto, who is among the best players in college baseball as a member of the Golden Spikes Award watchlist, went 2-for-5 and scored a run when he stole home. Camels designated hitter Zach Williams had a pair of hits, including a solo home run off Mayhue in the sixth.
For ECU, the offensive outburst and solid pitching to match was an encouraging sign as the Pirates head into what figures to be a tough weekend series against North Carolina. The first two games against the Tar Heels will be on the road, with the Sunday game being held in Greenville.