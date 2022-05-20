Inside Ben Terwilliger lies a dormant beast that is let loose when the East Carolina baseball team is thinking about closing up shop for the night.
When the transfer relief pitcher arrived at ECU this fall, his goal was to introduce that beast to his new teammates and coaches.
“That’s what the fall was all about,” Terwilliger said. “Showing who you are, and then when your number gets called in the game just going out and doing what you do.”
What Terwilliger has done is nail down his past three save opportunities, including pitching the final two innings of Friday’s 5-3 win over Houston. He got the final six outs to send the Pirates to their 13th consecutive victory and a series win over their American Athletic Conference opponents.
ECU (37-18, 19-4 AAC) did much of its scoring in the first two innings. Zach Agnos led off the bottom of the first with a home run and Bryson Worrell added another solo shot to left field for a quick 2-0 lead. The last time the Pirates hit a home run to lead off the game was when Agnos did it against Tulane on April 24.
The Pirates’ shortstop helped to add on with an RBI double in the bottom of the second, and Lane Hoover followed with an RBI single to push ECU’s lead to 4-0. The Pirates didn’t score again until Joey Berini provided an insurance run with a pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth to extend ECU’s lead to 5-3.
“It’s a good time to get hot,” Worrell said. “We’re pretty much clicking on all cylinders right now. The pitching staff has done a phenomenal job, we’ve played solid defense and if we keep hitting the ball the way we have I think we’ll win a lot more games.”
And after the offense did its work early, the bullpen arms of Trey Yesavage, Garrett Saylor and Terwilliger combined to toss another gem in relief of starter Josh Grosz, who turned in his best outing in recent memory.
Grosz issued no walks and struck out three over 5.1 innings. The Pirates’ righty mowed through the Cougars lineup the first time through the order and faced the minimum through four innings. Grosz allowed a leadoff single to open the fifth, then a two-run home run to Houston’s Ryan Hernandez.
Yesavage took over and got the final two outs of the inning.
“Josh Grosz was awesome,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “He looked as composed as he’s looked in a long time. We probably pitched him a little bit longer than we anticipated because he was so good. That’s the longest outing he’s had in a long time. So proud of him.”
It was Grosz’s second-longest outing of the season, and was the first time in his past four outings that he pitched more than one inning.
Houston scored an unearned run off Saylor in the sixth after Samuel Tormos reached base on a throwing error to lead off the inning, then later came around to score to cut ECU’s lead to 4-3.
But the Cougars (31-21, 13-10) made nine straight outs as Saylor cruised through the seventh before handing the ball to Terwilliger who finished the game. Terwilliger picked up his fourth save of the season, and has allowed just two earned runs in conference play over 17.1 innings.
His new role of closing out tight games has energized the 6-foot-4 righty in a way that has allowed his competitiveness to take over.
“You have to have that bulldog mindset,” he said. “Just going in there and having that 1-v-1 mentality, me vs. you. It helps me a lot.”
That Terwilliger has shined in high-leverage situations is no surprise to his coach, who after getting to know how Terwilliger ticks isn’t shy about sending him to the mound with the game on the line.
“He has the closer mentality for sure,” Godwin said. “So it’s good to have a guy like him and a guy like (Carter) Spivey. You have to beat him because he doesn’t walk a lot of guys and that’s what makes him kind of tough.”
The Pirates will start Jake Hunter on the mound in Saturday’s Game 3.