East Carolina scored early and never trailed during Wednesday’s nonconference game at Charlotte.
The Pirates picked up a 6-2 win over the host 49ers and kicked off a five-game road trip with their ninth consecutive victory.
ECU (29-8) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Carter Cunningham’s solo home run. It was the fifth time in as many games that ECU scored in the first inning. Charlotte tied the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the third, but the Pirates quickly regained the lead in the fourth when Justin Wilcoxen hit a three-run home run to put the Pirates in front for good.
Wilcoxen owns a team-best .351 batting average. He knocked in three runs, while Joey Berini added two RBIs on a two-run single in the fifth.
The seventh-ranked Pirates held Charlotte (19-17) to five hits as Danny Beal (3-1) earned the win in relief. Beal struck out six batters over three scoreless innings after he took over for starter Zach Root, who struck out four and allowed one run in two innings of work.
Landon Ginn pitched 2.0 innings and allowed a solo home run, while Garrett Saylor — pitching in his second game since returning from injury — covered the final two innings and allowed two hits with two strikeouts.
ECU did most of its damage after two outs as the team went 5-for-14 with five RBIs. Also, the four pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts, marking the fifth time in the last six games the Pirates have struck out at least 10 batters.
The Pirates return to American Athletic Conference play when they play at Wichita State on Friday for the start of a three-game series. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.