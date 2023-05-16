Clark-LeClair Stadium was smoldering with hope.
The pent-up excitement inside East Carolina’s home ballpark felt like waiting on one last Powerball number to match the ticket in hand. And when visiting Campbell erupted for seven runs in the middle innings of Tuesday’s game, the glowing red ember of excitement and hope dimmed but was never quite snuffed out.
The Pirates didn’t fizzle either when the Camels doused them with a flurry of runs in a 34-minute top-of-the-seventh inning. The Pirates answered in the bottom half with an even larger barrage of runs and seemed headed for an epic comeback victory.
Instead, it was the Camels who delivered the final punch with three runs in the ninth inning to earn a 14-13 win in a matchup of two top-15 teams. Campbell won all three games this season against the Pirates by one run.
“I'm really proud of the way our guys competed,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “We got down four runs and we scored five, then we got down five runs and we scored six.”
Back and forth they went.
No. 15 ECU trailed 4-0 after three innings, then took a 5-4 lead with a five-run fifth inning. Campbell went on to score seven runs in the sixth and seventh innings, only to have ECU march back with a six-run seventh that tied the score at 11-11.
The tying runs in that inning came when Josh Moylan sent a ball over the scoreboard and into orbit for a two-run home run. The smash off the ECU first baseman’s bat sounded like a TNT blast chipping away at a mountainside, and it capped an inning that saw a combined 11 runs and 11 hits in a 63-minute inning.
One inning later Moylan sent the crowd into another frenzy when he gave ECU a 13-11 lead heading into the ninth inning by pounding a two-run double down the line in right with two outs in the eighth.
But the 14th-ranked Camels (40-11) were just too good. They went single, double, double, walk to start the ninth before ECU reliever Carter Spivey recorded an out. The blown save wasn’t all on Spivey, however, who wasn’t helped by his defense which had a number of shaky moments throughout the game.
Center fielder Ryley Johnson misplayed a line drive in the ninth that went over his head after he misread the ball off the bat and took his first steps in. That led to an RBI double.
"The guys want it so bad, sometimes they're trying to do too much and he just came in too hard and the ball took off on him," Godwin said.
Earlier, in the seventh inning, miscommunication in the outfield led to the potential third out dropping between Luke Nowak and Lane Hoover in left-center field, which opened the door for the Camels to score two more runs.
Nowak was tracking the ball then stopped as the ball fell between the teammates.
"The play in left-center, it's tough because it's so loud out there but just lack of communication there," Godwin said. "... There's no errors on the board, but we didn’t play good enough defense to win the baseball game and we gotta get better at that. You can't give them free outs. They're probably the best offensive team that we played all year."
Campbell is the only team in the country to average 10 runs per game, and it also owns the best on-base percentage in the nation. That was on display when the Camels came away with three runs on four hits in the ninth, with an RBI groundout from Bryce Arnold proving to be the winning run.
Yet, like it had all game, ECU (38-15) didn’t roll over and was able to put the tying and winning runs in scoring position in the ninth, but Hoover flew out to right to end the game on a tough pitch that got in on his hands.
“It was a regional-type atmosphere,” Godwin said. “The fans were awesome. It was electric. I mean, even when we got down five runs they were still in the game. Like I said, it wasn't because of lack of effort from our guys, it was just we didn’t execute defensively.”
ECU had 15 hits and left 15 runners on base. The Camels had 16 hits and left 10 on base.
Campbell’s Jarrod Belbin went 3-for-5 and hit a pair of home runs in his first two at-bats of the game. He finished with three RBIs, while teammate Lawson Harrill also added a home run and three RBIs.
Moylan collected a game-high five RBIs, with Hoover, Joey Berini, Alec Makarewicz and Justin Wilcoxen adding two apiece.
ECU returns to American Athletic Conference play this weekend when it travels to South Florida on Thursday for the final series of the regular season. The Pirates begin the weekend a half-game behind Houston in the conference standings.