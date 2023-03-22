East Carolina trailed early after Campbell scored one run in the first and third innings of Wednesday’s neutral-site game and the Pirates couldn’t claw back in a 2-1 loss in Fayetteville at Segra Stadium that featured two top-20 ranked programs.
The No. 10 Pirates enjoyed yet another standout effort from their pitching staff, but the offense couldn’t solve the 18th-ranked Camels’ pitching. ECU pitching struck out 13 batters without issuing a walk.
The Pirates (16-5) had six hits and scored their lone run in the eighth inning on Ryan McCrystal’s RBI single that scored Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, who led off the inning with a double. They left 11 runners on base.
Luke Nowak led off the game in the top of the first with a triple. ECU loaded the bases in the inning after Josh Moylan drew a walk and Ryley Johnson was hit by a pitch, but it couldn’t score as Justin Wilcoxen worked a full count but went down swinging.
Campbell starter Hunter Loyd collected the win, tossing five scoreless innings with four walks and five strikeouts. Aaron Rund earned the save and pitched the final four innings while allowing three hits and one earned run.
ECU freshman Zach Root (2-1) took the loss and allowed two runs and three hits with no walks and three strikeouts over three innings. Garrett Saylor went 3.1 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, and Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman went the final 1.2 innings with two strikeouts and one hit allowed.
The Camels’ Trenton Harris hit a solo home run in the third that proved to be the game-winning hit.
ECU had the tying run at second in the top of the ninth when Nowak reached on an error then stole second, but the Pirates couldn’t find a way to send him home.
The Pirates host George Washington at 6 p.m. on Friday for the start of a three-game series.