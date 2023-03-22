East Carolina trailed early after Campbell scored one run in the first and third innings of Wednesday’s neutral-site game and the Pirates couldn’t claw back in a 2-1 loss in Fayetteville at Segra Stadium that featured two top-20 ranked programs.

The No. 10 Pirates enjoyed yet another standout effort from their pitching staff, but the offense couldn’t solve the 18th-ranked Camels’ pitching. ECU pitching struck out 13 batters without issuing a walk. 