...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT MONDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
EDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night
through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
ECU's Justin Wilcoxen (34) is unable to make the tag at home plate on Missouri State's Nick Rodriguez (3) Saturday afternoon at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Stellar pitching outings have become a common occurrence over the past couple weeks for the East Carolina baseball team. On Sunday, the Pirates combined possibly Josh Grosz’s best start as a Pirates with a barrage of runs as they piled up a 10-1 win over Missouri State to finish off a series sweep.
The Pirates (16-4) have now won at least two games each weekend this season, and are riding a four-game winning streak.
“Well, we just wanted to put pressure on them,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said of the mindset of sweeping a talented opponent. “You’re going into Day 3, you’ve won two games, and you want to get their starter out as early as possible and get to their bullpen. We were able to do that and continued to add runs. We scored seven runs in the last three innings which was huge.”
ECU scored three runs in the sixth, one in the seventh and four more in the eighth to break open the game after the two teams appeared to be headed for yet another tight, low-scoring game. Just one day after winning in walkoff fashion on Saturday, and holding onto a 3-0 win on Friday, the Pirates erupted for some late runs to leave no doubt.
Grosz was outstanding and continued the trend of lights-out pitching from the Pirates’ staff. The right-hander pitched into the eighth inning and allowed just three hits and no runs.
He went 7.2 innings and needed 108 pitches. Trey Yesavage pitched into the eighth inning and didn’t allow a run in Friday's win, and Carter Spivey pitched five innings of two-run ball on Saturday.
“We always knew he had it in him,” Godwin said of Grosz. “He just had to continue to grow up physically and mentally. He’s just done a great job with Coach (Austin) Knight and developing his pitches and pounding the strike zone.
“Grosz was outstanding on the mound. He set the tone and I thought we played really good defense behind him.”
ECU pitching held the Bears to just four runs all weekend.
“Four-pitch mix was working today,” Grosz said. “Usually pounding the zone with the fastball, but the changeup was the best it’s been all year, the curveball’s been good and the slider was OK today. All four pitches seemed to work at some point throughout the game.”
The Pirates collected 13 hits, led by Josh Moylan’s 4-for-4 day at the plate. The first baseman had two doubles and four RBIs. His two-run single in the sixth pushed the ECU lead to 5-0, and his two-run double in the eighth made it 8-0.
“The season as a whole has been awesome for everybody,” Moylan said. “We’re having a lot of fun. Anytime you can put up 10 runs makes it a little more fun.”
Carter Cunningham blasted a two-run home run to extend the Pirates’ lead to 10-0. The Bears didn’t score until the top of the ninth. Jacob Starling and Lane Hoover each added two hits.
Coming off consecutive weeks with two midweek games, ECU will play just one this week against Campbell in Fayetteville, before hosting a three-game series against George Mason beginning on Friday.