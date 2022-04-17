The East Carolina baseball team rode yet another offensive outburst to earn an American Athletic Conference win and series sweep of Central Florida as the Pirates pummeled the host Knights for a third straight game in a 10-1 win on Saturday.
The Pirates cruised to the win following a big fifth inning that included eight runs. Putting together huge innings was something ECU had done in all three games in Orlando, Fla. A 10-run fourth inning led to a series-opening win on Thursday, and Friday’s game featured a four-run inning in another win.
ECU scored 32 runs in the three-game series and scored at least 10 runs in each game. It was the most runs over a three-game stretch all season.
It took until the eighth series of the season, but the Pirates (22-15, 7-2 AAC) finally recorded their first series sweep. They had multiple opportunities to finish off an opponent this season, only to falter in the finale. The offense made sure that wouldn’t happen again.
After being held scoreless through the first four innings by Knights pitching, ECU broke through in the fifth with eight runs on six hits.
Cam Clonch started the rally by ripping a two-run double down the right-field line. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart was next and his two-run single pushed the lead to 4-0. And the Pirates were just getting started. Jacob Starling and Bryson Worrell each reached on singles, which set up Alec Makarewicz’s at-bat with the bases loaded.
The Pirates’ third baseman smashed his team-leading seventh home run of the season, this one a grand slam that gave ECU an 8-0 lead. Makarewicz’s bases-clearing home run came against the third UCF pitcher of the inning.
ECU added two more runs on an error in the sixth and the 10-run lead proved to be plenty as four pitchers combined to hold the Knights to six hits and one run.
Freshman Jake Hunter made his first start since March 20 at College of Charleston, and allowed one hit with two strikeouts over 3.0 innings. Trey Yesavage allowed one hit and collected four strikeouts in 2.1 scoreless innings and Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman allowed a pair of hits and a strikeout in his inning of work.
Josh Grosz allowed an earned run over 2.2 innings.
ECU is now in first place in the AAC. The Pirates entered the weekend in third, behind UCF and Tulane. Tulane, which will host the Pirates next weekend, dropped two of three to Houston to fall into a tie for second.