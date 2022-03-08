Jacob Jenkins-Cowart has put on a hitting clinic so far this season for the East Carolina baseball team.
The freshman continued to smash the ball to all fields on Tuesday by producing both of the Pirates' runs in a 7-2 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.
The loss snapped a five-game win streak for ECU (6-6) as the team moved back to .500 on the season. Virginia Tech improved to 10-1.
The Pirates were held scoreless until the sixth inning when Jenkins-Cowart provided a two-run single to center in the top of the inning. His hit up the middle scored Bryson Worrell and Lane Hoover, after both players reached with two-out hits.
Jenkins-Cowart, who also singled down the left-field line in the fourth, went 2-for-4 against the Hokies and raised his batting average to a team-best .433. He now has a six-game hitting streak, and has recorded a hit in eight of the nine games he’s played.
Worrell and Alec Makarewicz finished with two hits apiece, and Lane Hoover added a double. The top four hitters in the ECU lineup supplied seven of the team’s eight hits, though the Pirates' offense struggled to string hits together.
ECU had four hits in the sixth, and it was the only inning where it collected multiple hits.
Nick Logusch started the game on the mound for the Pirates and took the loss. He lasted 2.1 innings, allowed four hits and was charged with three earned runs.
Including Logusch, ECU used five pitchers in the game.
Carter Spivey allowed an earned run in 2.2 innings, Ben Terwilliger recorded one out and allowed an earned run, and Garrett Saylor pitched two innings and allowed two runs. C.J. Mayhue looked sharp in limited work as the left-hander recorded the final two outs of the eighth innings with two strikeouts.
The bullpen depth will be tested this week as ECU plays again at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Radford. The Pirates then have one day off before starting a three-game home series against Saint Mary’s College.
Those two runs allowed by Saylor were his first since moving to the bullpen. He is proving to be one of those arms out of the pen that coach Cliff Godwin can trust. Saylor has been terrific since moving to the bullpen after the right-hander made two Friday starts to open the season before moving into a relief role to work on consistency.
In a small sample, the move has paid off.
Saylor was sharp early on Tuesday and struck out five of the first six batters he faced, before running into trouble in his third inning of work. That’s when Virginia Tech third baseman Carson DeMartini hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to push the Hokies’ lead to 7-2.
Ryder Giles got the start at shortstop after being held out of the lineup on Sunday with a sore ankle, though it didn’t stop him from recording the save in the win over Maryland. Giles went 0-for-3 in his first game back at the plate after contributing an RBI in a win on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Josh Moylan’s 10-game on-base streak came to an end when he was lifted in the top of the sixth for pinch-hitter CJ Boyd. Moylan had struck out in his first at-bat.
Something to keep an eye on as the season progresses is ECU’s ability to control opposing running games. Virginia Tech stole three bases on Tuesday, and two of those runners came around to score.
Opponents are now 23-for-26 in stolen base attempts.