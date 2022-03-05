Does anyone remember East Carolina’s start to the season now? Does it even matter?
The Pirates have looked every bit of their preseason ranking in the teens over the past week, and their success continued on Saturday with a 10-8 win over Michigan on Saturday during the LeClair Classic in Greenville.
Michigan made it interesting by scoring five runs in the top of the ninth with the help of a grand slam, before running out of steam against reliever Nick Logusch — the Pirates’ third pitcher in the inning — who earned the save.
“We won the game, that’s all that matters,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “You have to win games all types of ways. A week ago you guys were talking about how bad our offense was. We put up 10 runs and swung the bats really good tonight and pitched in the clutch.”
Unranked ECU has been terrific during this winning streak, highlighted by scoring 32 runs during this four-game win streak. The Pirates pitching staff has matched the offense with dominant performances all over the bullpen while holding opponents to 14 runs over the past four games.
ECU (5-5) moved back to .500 after a 1-5 start to the season, and did so by peppering the Michigan pitching staff with 13 hits and six extra-base hits, including a trio of home runs.
The Pirates jumped all over Michigan starter Connor O’Halloran in the first inning by scoring five runs. Carter Cunningham, Zach Agnos and Justin Wilcoxen each had consecutive RBI singles, and Ryder Giles plated another run with a sacrifice bunt.
Yet after being bombarded in the opening inning with four hits, O'Halloran settled in to throw five consecutive scoreless innings. He worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning in his last frame of work, and exited at 101 pitches.
With the Wolverine’s left-hander out of the game, ECU added on what proved to be crucial insurance runs against the bullpen in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of two-run home runs. Alex Makarewicz hit a two-run homer to right, then, following a Cunningham double, Agnos launched a towering home run to left that pushed the lead to 9-3.
“Coach G definitely settled me down and kept telling me to stay on it, stay on it,” Makarewicz said of his home run. “And it worked out well. Just dug in the ground and let it eat.”
Makarewicz was full of excitement rounding the bases following his second home run of the season, and the sophomore said the atmosphere played a role in his emotions.
“It kind of reminded me of a regional,” he said. “The environment here tonight with the fans, everyone here for LeClair, it was just amazing.”
The Pirates weren't done as Josh Moylan joined the offensive outburst when he snapped an 0-for-14 stretch at the plate with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth that extended ECU’s lead to 10-3. Moylan’s blast hit the scoreboard behind the right-center field wall.
Moylan has reached base in nine consecutive games, and while he hasn’t been able to string hits together yet this season, the former freshman All-American owns a team-high 11 walks. No other player has more than six.
“He’s always had a good eye,” Godwin said. “So it’s good if they’re not throwing anything to him that he’s taking his walks and doing that stuff, especially when he’s not been swinging the bat great. But I feel pretty confidently that swing will get him going.”
ECU starter Josh Grosz earned the win in his first career start. Grosz allowed three earned runs and five hits with four strikeouts in three innings. He touched 95 on his fastball several times throughout his outing. He allowed a two-run homer in the top of the first as Michigan’s Ted Burton got around on a fastball.
“Grosz was amped up and was up in the zone early,” Godwin said. “But we asked a lot of him this week with the workload he’s had the past 10 days.”
Guard rails still surround Grosz, who was on a pitch count as Godwin aims to build up the sophomore’s endurance after the pitcher dealt with arm soreness to start the season. His exit after three innings meant the bullpen had to cover 18 outs on Saturday, which has been routine this season.
Whether it’s due to pitch counts or tough situations, ECU’s starters simply haven’t been able to pitch deep into games.
Jake Kuchmaner’s six-inning start against Bryant in the second game of the season was the Pirates’ lone quality start of the season. He is the only ECU starter to record an out in the fifth inning of a game.
Ben Terwilliger, Carter Spivey and former Friday night starter Garrett Saylor combined to throw 4 ⅓ scoreless innings against Michigan. It was the second game in a row that Saylor turned in a scoreless appearance in relief.
Saylor couldn’t find the feel on his fastball in two starts, yet the sinker he’d been working on all offseason with pitching coach Austin Knight has emerged as a serious weapon against opposing hitters.
“It’s finally doing what I wanted it to,” Saylor said of his sinker. “It was pretty good last night and then it was pretty good tonight. Just having confidence behind that pitch and not trying to overthrow it. Sometimes I'll go up there and try to blow it by them, but that’s not who I am anymore.”
ECU was cruising until reliever Bradley Wilson ran into trouble in the ninth during his second inning of work. He was making just his second appearance since the 2020 season, and exited with bases loaded and one out in the ninth. C.J. Mayhue, the Pirates’ high-leverage left-hander, came on with a 10-4 lead and gave up a grand slam to Michigan’s Tito Flores.
Mayhue faced just the one batter and was replaced by Nick Logusch. The Wolverines continued to hit the ball hard and added a one-out double on a deep fly ball to right that hit off Cunningham’s glove. But Logusch ended the game by striking out the next two batters.
ECU closes out the LeClair Classic at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday against Maryland.
“We’re feeling good, we’re trusting each other now, sticking to our approach and guys are actually coming together as a team,” Saylor said. “We’re looking pretty good right now.”