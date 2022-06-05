All it took for East Carolina to get going was for Nick Parker to exit the game.
The problem was that the Pirates couldn’t chase the Coastal Carolina starter, who dominated over eight scoreless innings to keep his team alive in the Greenville Regional. ECU scored its lone run in the ninth with Parker in the dugout and the Pirates lost, 9-1, on Sunday.
The Chanticleers forced a winner-take-all game at 1 p.m. on Monday with the regional championship and a super regional berth on the line. The ECU loss snapped a program-record 20-game winning streak.
The Pirates (44-19) had gone 39 days since their last loss.
Coastal Carolina (39-19-1) found its way into Sunday night’s game with a 7-6, walkoff win over Virginia earlier in the day. The Chanticleers trailed 6-0, before scoring the final seven runs in that game to force a meeting with ECU. Then, it was Parker who willed the Chanticleers to their third consecutive win in an elimination game this weekend with an inspired effort that quieted the Pirates’ bats and the crowd of 5,588.
“Playing for the silence is a little bit different than playing for the roar,” Parker said. “But with the crowd, it’s definitely one of the most fun times I’ve had going out there. They’re pretty loud and you can feel it in the ground.”
Bryson Worrell helped ECU avoid a shutout when he hit a solo home run off reliever Reece Maniscalco to lead off the ninth. Worrell’s blast to right was his third home run of the weekend. But the spark came too late. Parker had long turned off the lights on the Pirates with command of four pitches as he spun a gem.
Parker allowed three hits and had career highs in innings pitched (eight), strikeouts (10) and pitches (126).
“He definitely controlled the game,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “This guy sunk it, cut it, spun it. His changeup, no count was a hitter’s count because he really did a good job of landing off-speed pitches in the strike zone he did a great job. He’s a senior so that may be the last time he pitches for Coastal. If so, he made the most of his opportunity in front of a very hostile crowd, so tip of the hat to that guy.”
It didn’t help matters that the Pirates had to play from behind after the first inning. Starter Jake Kuchmaner allowed three hits in the opening frame, including back-to-back home runs as the Chanticleers built a 3-0 lead.
Pitching in just his second game since April 15, Kuchmaner lasted 0.2 innings. His velocity was down and he didn’t look comfortable against any of the six batters he faced.
Trey Yesavage took over after a two-out single and got the final out of the inning. The Chanticleers extended their lead to 6-0 in the third when Nick Lucky hit a three-run home run off Garrett Saylor. They continued to pile on by adding one run in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
“To sum up the whole entire day is just, wow,” Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore said. “The kids played incredibly hard and incredibly good.”
The Chanticleers hit four home runs which accounted for the first seven runs of the game. ECU had allowed more than five runs just twice during its 20-game winning streak. The nine runs allowed on Sunday were the most since allowing seven in a win over Cincinnati to begin the winning streak.
The Pirates got a season-high 2.1 innings out of Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman. The right-hander allowed two hits and a solo home run to open the sixth.
The positive for ECU is that no pitcher was really taxed to the point of not being available in Monday’s winner-take-all game. Danny Beal threw 24 pitches and Saylor threw 21. Yesavage needed just four pitches to record the final out of the first inning, and Josh Grosz needed five pitches to get the final out of the sixth.
“All hands on deck,” Godwin said of Monday’s pitching availability.