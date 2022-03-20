The East Carolina baseball team had done solid work in building its way back from a 1-5 start to the season to a high-water mark of two games over .500 with a series-opening win over College of Charleston.
With strong pitching and a revived lineup, the Pirates navigated through a tough schedule to pick up wins against good teams while proving to themselves and to fans that the talent on the roster would shine through.
Yet the Pirates took two steps back this weekend and couldn’t follow the Game 1 win with any more against the host Cougars.
ECU had a ninth-inning rally fall one run short in Saturday’s loss, then it couldn’t stop the Cougars from breaking open the game on Sunday in a 10-3 defeat in Charleston, S.C.
The Pirates (10-10) lost the series to the Cougars. It was the third series loss of the season for the Pirates, who have now lost consecutive games for the first time since losing two straight to North Carolina as part of a 1-5 start to the season.
A Justin Wilcoxen RBI single in the second inning gave ECU an early lead that soon evaporated. The Cougars took the lead back in the bottom of the inning with two runs against ECU starter Jake Hunter, before putting the game out of reach with a monster inning.
The Pirates needed four pitchers in total to escape a six-run third inning. The Cougars scored a run on a sacrifice fly, two runs on a double, two more runs on a single, then added an RBI double before Danny Beal — the fourth ECU pitcher of the inning — was able to induce a flyout to end the threat.
College of Charleston led 8-1 after the bottom of the third, and the Pirates didn’t have enough offense to change their fortunes.
Hunter lasted 2.0 innings and allowed three hits and four earned runs with two strikeouts. Hunter hasn’t made it out of the third inning in his past two starts, while allowing seven earned runs over that stretch. Saturday starter Josh Grosz allowed four earned run and six hits in 4.1 innings, as the bullpen covered 35 outs over the past two games.
Trey Yesavage, who hadn’t pitched since the first series of the year, struck out three batters in a scoreless inning on Sunday. Bradley Wilson and Ben Terwilliger also tossed scoreless frames for the Pirates.
At the plate, Lane Hoover had three hits in the loss, while freshman Ryan McCrystal had two RBI while hitting the first home run of his career.
McCrystal’s two-run blast in the seventh cut the deficit to 10-3.
ECU will conclude its five-game road trip with a game on Tuesday at UNC Wilmington.