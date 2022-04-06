Old Dominion outfielder Robbie Petracci, with one mammoth swing, poured ice water all over East Carolina’s highlight-filled performance on Wednesday.
Petracci hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to give the Monarchs an 8-7 lead that would hold as closer Noah Dean, touching 98 mph and having allowed just two hits all season, finished off the Pirates in the bottom half of the inning.
The go-ahead home run came off Pirates’ right-hander Josh Grosz, who looked sharp in working a 1-2-3 eighth inning. But the sophomore couldn’t record an out in the ninth while having to work through the toughest part of the ODU lineup.
Grosz was pitching after starting Sunday’s game on the mound and allowed a leadoff double, two singles and Petracci’s three-run home run. The Monarchs scored four runs in the inning to take their first lead of the game.
It was the second time this season that ECU lost to the Monarchs.
“Losing sucks,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “It doesn’t matter if you lose by one run or if you lose by 10, it sucks. The team doesn’t like losing, they’re fighting, we’re scratching, we’re trying to do everything we can. They’re a really good offensive team and the guy put a swing off there late and it is what it is.”
ECU (16-14) never trailed until the ninth and did plenty well while building an early lead. Two ODU pitchers combined to throw 10 consecutive balls to ECU batters in the bottom half of the fifth inning.
The lack of command gave ECU a prime opportunity to break a 3-3 tie as the Pirates were rewarded with consecutive walks. The 10th ball was well wide of the plate and found the backstop, which allowed runners to move to second and third.
Monarchs’ reliever Pete Nielsen was finally able to find the strike zone, though that strategy proved to be devastating. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, with an 0-2 count, blasted a three-run home run that hit the mesh net protecting the scoreboard beyond the right-center field wall for a 6-3 lead.
ECU added another run in the seventh on Bryson Worrell’s second sacrifice RBI of the game.
Later, with two arms warming in the bullpen, Godwin went to shortstop Zach Agnos in a crucial moment in the sixth. Agnos took over for Carter Spivey with one out and two runners on, with the Monarchs already scoring once in the inning.
Agnos walked the first batter on four pitches to load the bases, and then had to face the top two hitters in the ODU lineup. Agnos got Carter Trice to strike out looking, then needed help from his left fielder to get out of the jam.
Lane Hoover, from a full sprint, made a diving catch in left on a rocket line drive off the bat of Andy Garriola to end the inning. Three runs likely would have scored if Hoover didn’t come up with the grab, which wouldn’t have felt out of place on any highlight show.
“You always have to expect the ball,” Hoover said. “You just have to expect it and it felt good that I got to catch it. It probably saved three runs and it kept us in the game.”