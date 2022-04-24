The East Carolina baseball team couldn’t keep pace with Tulane and dropped the series-deciding game, 10-5, on Sunday in New Orleans.
The Green Wave scored multiple runs off four ECU pitchers and scored at least one run in every inning but one as they found a way to put the breaks on the red-hot Pirates, who entered the weekend in first place in the American Athletic Conference. Following Sunday’s loss, ECU finds itself in a three-way tie atop the conference with Tulane and Central Florida.
It was the first series loss for ECU since dropping two of three to College of Charleston on March 19-20.
The Pirates (24-17, 8-4 AAC) jumped out to an early lead when Zach Agnos led off the game with a solo home run to center field on the game’s second pitch. Agnos’ home was his third of the season, and it hit off the batter’s eye in center field.
The home run was the first of three in the game for the Pirates, though their lead didn’t last long.
Tulane (26-14-1, 8-4) regained the lead in the bottom of the first inning behind Luis Aviles' two-run home run. Tulane remained in front for the rest of the game as it kept up the pressure by scoring runs in seven of eight innings.
The Green Wave hit four homers, including two from Brady Hebert. Ethan Groff hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season, and Aviles’ blast in the first kicked off what would be an offense-heavy game for the Green Wave.
Jake Hunter took the loss for the Pirates and dropped to 1-2. He allowed three earned runs and struck out four over 1.2 innings. Josh Grosz allowed two earned runs over 2.1 innings, while Garrett Saylor gave up a pair of earned runs in 0.1 innings. Danny Beal covered 1.1 innings and gave up three earned runs.
Agnos made his eighth appearance on the mound and tossed two scoreless innings. The infielder allowed one hit and struck out one.
ECU cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third inning when Jacob Jenkins-Cowart’s RBI single scored Cam Clonch. Jenkins-Cowart went 2-for-5 and led an eight-hit attack. The Pirates added two more runs in the seventh as Clonch hit a solo home run (his fifth homer of the season), and Bryson Worrell added an RBI single to draw within 8-4.
The Pirates scored one more run in the eighth on a solo homer from Carter Cunningham, who had a big series for ECU with two home runs. Both of Cunningham’s homers came during pinch-hit at-bats.
Tulane, however, never let the Pirates control the game as the Green Wave poured on 13 hits and enjoyed a solid start out of Michael Massey (2-3). The 6-foot-5 right-hander earned the win after allowing two runs (one earned) and four hits over 5.0 innings.
The Pirates are back in action at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at N.C. State.