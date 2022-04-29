The East Carolina baseball team has asked a lot from its offense this season, needing the lineup to cover for a pitching staff that has pieced together games.
And if there’s anything that ECU has done well over the past month, scoring runs would top the list.
The Pirates relied on a savvy lineup that isn’t offering any easy outs for opposing pitchers and they didn’t flinch when Cincinnati jumped all over starting pitcher Ryder Giles in the first inning.
ECU battled back from a pair of deficits to earn a 9-7 win over the visiting Bearcats in an American Athletic Conference game in Greenville.
It was an important series-opening win, as the Pirates (25-18, 9-4 AAC) have an opportunity to leap into first place in the conference with a winning weekend.
“I told our offense before we got to the field today that we got to score runs this weekend,” Pirates coach Cliff Godwin said. “They’re really good offensively. They’re thin kind of like we are on the mound at times so you just have to keep scoring whether you’re up three or down three, and our guys did a good job not panicking.”
Cincinnati (17-22, 7-6) scored four runs and collected five hits in the top of the first while sending eight batters to the plate. A two-run double and a two-run home run powered the scoring, and the Bearcats threatened to add on more but a diving catch on the warning track from ECU right fielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart ended the inning.
Giles lasted 2.2 innings and allowed six hits and four earned runs with a pair of strikeouts. It was the second time in as many starts that Giles allowed four earned runs, after posting a perfect 0.00 earned run average through his first seven appearances.
Josh Moylan helped power ECU’s comeback with a 3-for-4 effort with two RBIs. Cam Clonch and Zach Agnos each added a pair of hits as part of a 12-hit attack.
Bearcats starter Beau Keathley (3-2) took the loss and was tagged for seven runs (six earned) and 10 hits over 5.0 innings. ECU was able to figure out the sidearm-throwing righty by the end of his outing and scored four runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
The Pirates’ Alec Makarewicz took a game-changing, percussive swing in the bottom of the seventh that resulted in a two-run home run to give his team a 9-6 lead. It was the third baseman’s eighth home run of the season, tying Jenkins-Cowart for the team lead.
Makarewicz’s blast gave the Pirates their first lead larger than one run, and adding on in the seventh proved to be more than just style points as Cincinnati’s Griffin Merritt hit his 16th home run of the season in the top of the ninth to cut ECU’s lead to 9-7.
“We knew they were going to at least score five,” Makarewicz said. “We’ve had a couple good games like that this year where we haven’t panicked and just kept swinging it. It’s pretty obvious that when the whole lineup puts it together we’re pretty scary.”
Reliever Carter Spivey pitched the final 4.1 innings and held down the Bearcats’ potent lineup, which had 13 hits and five for extra bases. Spivey’s lone blemish came on Merritt’s solo home run in the ninth, which was the first run allowed by the junior in his past four appearances spanning 15 innings.
He anchored a solid performance from ECU’s bullpen as Garrett Saylor and Spivey combined to allow three runs over the final 6.1 innings.
“The past month our guys have done what they needed to do,” Godwin said. “It just took us a while to find our identity.”
And as the Pirates haven’t announced a starter for the next two games of the series, they will continue to lean on their lineup in what looks to be a high-scoring series.