East Carolina was on the receiving end of a tough break for Central Florida as Knights starter Hunter Patteson exited Friday’s baseball game in the top of the fourth inning with an apparent arm injury.
Patteson spiked a 2-0 pitch and knew something was wrong right away. He walked off the mound and into the dugout and was replaced mid at-bat. With the left-hander out of the game, the Pirates’ offense came alive. ECU jumped all over the Knights’ bullpen and enjoyed yet another solid outing from its own pitching staff in a 10-0 win on Friday.
It was the seventh win in the past nine games for ECU, which has now won its first three American Athletic Conference series to open league play. The Pirates (21-15, 6-2 AAC), who will go for the sweep on Saturday, improved to a season-high six games over .500 as they once again demolished the baseball for a second straight day in Orlando, Fla.
ECU leaped over UCF in the conference standings and moved into a two-way tie in first place with Tulane, depending on the outcome of the Green Wave’s late game against Houston.
UCF’s Patteson cruised through the first three innings and allowed just one hit with a pair of strikeouts. The redshirt sophomore was tough as he navigated his way through the ECU lineup for the first time. But with the talented lefty out of the game, the Pirates were able to pounce on reliever William Saxton who allowed eight runs (three earned) and seven hits in 4.0 innings.
The Pirates struck right away and scored four runs in the top of the fourth. Lane Hoover walked to open the inning, then ECU got consecutive hits from Josh Moylan, Cam Clonch and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart to build a 4-0 lead.
ECU added one more run in the fifth, then three more in the sixth for an 8-0 lead. Bryson Worrell put an exclamation point on the win with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth. It was Worrell’s fifth homer of the season and second in as many games.
Hoover went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Jenkins-Cowart and Worrell added two hits apiece. Clonch had two RBIs, and Jacob Starling had one RBI on a groundout in the fourth.
ECU enjoyed yet another game of strong pitching while needing just two arms to seal the win. Starter Jake Kuchmaner (4-2) earned the win as he went 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out four with two hits. Danny Beal covered the final 3.2 innings and was just as strong.
Beal struck out five and didn’t issue a walk while allowing just one hit.
UCF (21-14, 5-3) lost its second straight game after entering the series on a three-game win streak.
The Pirates will go for the series sweep — which would be their first this season — in Game 3 which begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday.