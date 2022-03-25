The East Carolina baseball team plugged in and flipped the breaker. A power surge followed.
Josh Moylan and Jacob Starling hit back-to-back home runs on consecutive pitches in the seventh inning of Friday’s 8-2 win over Virginia Commonwealth University. The Pirates have now won three straight with the series-opening win.
Since working his way back from a broken leg over the summer, Starling has been a valuable addition to the lineup. He has a five-game hitting streak and has started each of the past four games. The sophomore smacked the first home run of his career on Wednesday, and his blast on Friday was a no-doubter to left.
“Starling is a good player and he’s got bat speed,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “He’s got some pop to be a smaller young man. It doesn’t surprise me. He’s got bat speed. He was on time for two fastballs and got good swings off.”
Starling said his recovery was extended to nearly eight months, after initially believing it would be a maximum of two months to work back to full health. Not playing baseball took a toll on the sophomore, who just wanted to play again.
He credits his work with Godwin as the two formulated an approach at the plate to make his transition from playing sparingly at the start of the season to an every day second baseman over the past week.
“Coach Godwin does a great job here having a game plan so you know what you’re looking for every at-bat,” Starling said. “Not playing baseball, I didn’t really feel like the same person. And now that I’m able to play, I feel great.”
His presence at second base moved Zach Agnos to his former position at third base. And after touching 93 mph on the radar gun during a relief appearance on Wednesday, Agnos got another chance to show off his arm.
From three steps into foul territory, Agnos rifled a throw across the diamond to throw out VCU’s Tyler Locklear by a half-step at first. The impressive play in the field was just an extra something to go with his day at the plate as Agnos had three hits and two RBIs.
Nine different players combined for 11 hits as the Pirates battered VCU pitching all game.
The Pirates (13-10) gave starter Jake Kuchmaner a six-run cushion after the third inning. The left-hander gave the Pirates yet another strong outing as he lasted five innings, scattered seven hits and allowed two runs (one earned) with five strikeouts.
“Pitching with a lead, the best thing you can do is throw the ball over the plate and then let the defense work,” said Kuchmaner, who earned the win to improve to 3-1. “It’s definitely great when we’re swinging it like we are right now.”
ECU put the game out of reach in the third inning as the first five batters reached base and all came around to score in a five-run inning that brought 10 batters to the plate. Ryder Giles had a two-run single, Ben Newton collected an RBI from a sacrifice bunt and Agnos scored another with a hard single to left.
Garrett Saylor came on to pitch the sixth and seventh innings and continued his incredible run on the mound. He picked up a pair of strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit.
“It was good because the biggest key was for us to get Moylan to get a swing off and then Starling,” Godwin said. “We were able to extend the lead to get Saylor out of the game. Saylor only threw 28 pitches and that allows him to be fresh.”
Trey Yesavage got the final out of the ninth with the bases loaded to pick up the save. He was the third ECU pitcher to throw in the inning. He walked four batters in his first two appearances of the season. Since then, he hasn’t issued a walk and has struck out six batters in three appearances.
With a low-to-mid-90s fastball, Yesavage is a valuable option out of the pen.
“If you watch his body language,” Godwin said, “he’s a lot more composed out there right now than he was at Campbell early in the season.”
ECU continues its series with the Rams with a 4 p.m. start Saturday and a 1 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.