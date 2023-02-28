DURHAM — The picturesque setting of baseball being played under blue skies and mid-70s weather inside the iconic Durham Bulls Athletic Park did nothing to help the nightmarish feel of a fifth inning that East Carolina couldn’t wake up from.
The Pirates allowed eight runs in the inning as Duke blew open an otherwise tight game up to that point, and ECU’s bats never found a rhythm in a 9-0 loss on Tuesday in Durham.
ECU (5-2) managed three hits, all coming in the seventh inning or later.
“We didn’t show up, our offense was awful. That's on me,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “But we didn't stick to our plan. I thought our guys off the bench did a better job than our guys who started the game.”
Duke sent 12 batters to the plate and faced five different ECU pitchers in the fifth inning. ECU pitching issued five walks and allowed five hits in the frame, including a grand slam that sent the Pirates’ deficit to 5-0.
The Blue Devils were able to load the bases again with the help of three consecutive walks and all would come around to score as a bases-loaded walk made it 6-0, then a wild pitch plated another run for a 7-0 lead. Giovanni DiGiacomo followed with a two-run single to give Duke a 9-0 lead and firm command of the game.
The offensive outburst came after the Blue Devils (6-2) scored 52 runs in a weekend sweep of Baylor.
“The inning that we gave up, what, eight runs?” Godwin said. “I mean, you can pull up the box score and see how many of those guys were freebies. There was a lot of them in there. You can't do that, and then the guy hits a grand slam. So it is what it is. We got to get better.”
Cam Clonch broke up Duke’s combined no-hitter with a one-out, pinch-hit single in the seventh. He was stranded at third and nearly scored if not for an inning-ending double play.
Zach Root earned the start for ECU and pitched three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit while striking out two and walking two more.
Duke scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the fourth when Alex Fischer hit a solo home run to right. ECU right fielder Luke Nowak had a chance to make a tough play at the wall. He leapt into the air and got a glove on the ball, which caromed out of his glove and over the wall for a solo home run.
ECU could have answered in the top of the fifth when Duke pitcher Owen Proksch loaded the bases with a hit by pitch and a pair of walks, but the sidearm-throwing lefty collected three strikeouts to escape the inning unscathed.
“We're going to address it (Wednesday) at practice because our at-bats were soft up and down the lineup,” Godwin said. “Just not a lot of a plan with what we told them to do. So we'll have a good practice tomorrow.”
Relievers Garrett Saylor, Danny Beal, Erik Ritchie, Jordan Little and Merritt Beeker were all used in the fifth inning that never seemed to end. Saylor is recovering from a sickness that Godwin said caused the reliever to lose 10 pounds. He is still working back to full strength.
“We weren’t going to pitch (Tyler) Bradt or (Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman) unless it was late in the game and we had a lead because Shenkman threw three times last week and Bradt threw three times last week,” Godwin explained. “We got to get Saylor going, he hasn’t been sharp and right now that’s hurt him.”
The Pirates found the answer on the mound with Jake Hunter and Jaden Winter, as the pair combined for four strikeouts and one walk over three innings.
ECU is back in action this weekend when it hosts the LeClair Classic. First pitch for the Pirates is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. against Indiana.