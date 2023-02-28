ECU vs. George Washington

DURHAM — The picturesque setting of baseball being played under blue skies and mid-70s weather inside the iconic Durham Bulls Athletic Park did nothing to help the nightmarish feel of a fifth inning that East Carolina couldn’t wake up from.

The Pirates allowed eight runs in the inning as Duke blew open an otherwise tight game up to that point, and ECU’s bats never found a rhythm in a 9-0 loss on Tuesday in Durham.