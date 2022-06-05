Clark-LeClair Stadium might as well have been a volcano waiting to erupt. The pent-up nervous energy from a record crowd of 5,603 could have powered all of Greenville on Saturday as the East Carolina baseball team flirted with disaster while closing out Virginia in the winner’s bracket game of the Greenville Regional.
Virginia loaded the bases and brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the top of the ninth, only to be turned away by the Pirates’ Zach Agnos, who came in to pitch from shortstop to record the final two outs of a 4-2 win.
The victory placed the Pirates one win away from winning the regional. They will play again at 6 pm. on Sunday against the survivor of Coastal Carolina and Virginia in the 1 p.m. elimination game.
“It’s incredible. That’s why you come here,” Agnos said. “You come here to play big-time teams in big-time moments in regionals and super regionals.”
Carter Spivey opened the ninth inning with a strikeout before allowing back-to-back singles. ECU coach Cliff Godwin emerged from the dugout holding a tan-colored glove that Agnos would use on the mound instead of his shortstop glove.
Two outs away from a win, and Godwin taps his infielder to nail down the save.
No warmup in the bullpen. Just adrenaline.
Agnos issued a walk to load the bases and piled on more anxious energy in the process, then bore down and got two strikeouts to end the game.
“I think Agnos is just a great college baseball player,” Cavaliers coach Brian O’Connor said. “To play shortstop and make the plays he made, and then to come in and finish that game out speaks to the kind of player he is and the character he has and the competitive spirit he has and that showed tonight.”
Those words came from a coach whose team is one loss away from a postseason exit. Unprompted, O’Connor marveled at the way Agnos weaved through a pressure-filled ninth inning that tested the cardiac health of those with a stake in the outcome.
“I tip my cap to him and he did a terrific job to be in that environment with the bases loaded,” O’Connor said. “And to get two strikeouts to end the game was impressive.”
Godwin pressed all the right buttons in the game, from using his two best relievers in Garrett Saylor and Carter Spivey, to making the decision to turn to Agnos with hard-throwing reliever Trey Yesavage warming in the bullpen.
“Man, what a college baseball game that was,” Godwin said. “Right down to the last second. Just a great game.”
The win was the Pirates’ program-record 20th in a row. The team has gone 30-5 since moving above .500 at 14-13, and hasn’t lost since April 26. Godwin said he received a text message from former teammate Jeremy Schumacher telling him to, ‘Get them right tonight’.
“That’s been the coolest thing for me is to sit back,” Godwin said. “... I said I’m going to sit back and not get in the way. Because they have done a hell of a job the past couple months showing up and playing team, selfless baseball.”
Indeed, the Pirates enjoyed production from players not named Bryson Worrell. The ECU center fielder, who was plastered all over SportsCenter on Friday following his two home run inning, went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.
Enter Josh Moylan. The first baseman hit a two-run home run in the second inning for a 2-0 lead, and Justin Wilcoxen hit a solo home run in the fifth to extend ECU’s lead to 3-1.
Moylan has been a tough out for opposing pitchers ever since the start of the AAC tournament. He has reached base in each of the past six games, a stretch that includes seven hits (five for extra bases) and six RBIs.
“Honestly it’s just forgetting the regular season,” Moylan said of his postseason breakout. “Once you move into the postseason it doesn’t really matter what you did in the last however many months before. It’s just putting that aside and focusing on doing what I can to help the team.”
The Pirates answered each Virginia run with one of their own.
Wilcoxen’s solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth came just after Virginia’s Chris Newell hit a solo shot in the top half of the inning.
The Pirates extended their lead to 4-2 in the seventh without collecting a hit. Alec Makarewicz drew a walk to open the inning, then moved to second on a passed ball. Pinch-hitter Ryder Giles bunted Makarewicz to third, and Agnos’ brought his teammates home with a sacrifice fly to deep center.
The Pirates got a solid start from C.J. Mayhue, who scattered three hits and allowed a solo home run over five innings. Mayhue struck out two batters and didn’t issue a walk.
“He’s been able to land some offspeed pitches and he kept UVA off-balance a little bit early,” Godwin said of Mayhue. “I thought that was a big key for him to go some length. He was able to get some offspeed pitches over.”