The East Carolina baseball team wrapped up its final non-conference series of the regular season last weekend by narrowly missing a sweep of Virginia Commonwealth.
The Pirates were in line for their first series sweep against the same opponent, but couldn’t finish off a win on Sunday after surrendering a late lead to VCU. ECU then took a tough loss on Tuesday against N.C. State despite receiving strong pitching throughout as it couldn’t improve upon its season-best four games over .500.
ECU (14-12) opens American Athletic Conference play today with the start of a three-game road series at Cincinnati. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
The Pirates have displayed signs of being a competitive team with win streaks of five and four games, but they have also been inconsistent for stretches. They opened the season with a 1-5 record, before winning five straight, including a sweep of the LeClair Classic to eclipse the .500 mark.
ECU hasn’t dipped below .500 since the start of the season but flirted with the idea with records of 6-6 and 10-10. A recent four-game win streak gave ECU its best record at 14-10, before losing two straight.
The Pirates won two of their five non-conference series, not including the three-game sweep of the LeClair Classic. The team lost the season-opening series to Bryant, along with series losses to North Carolina and College of Charleston.
Their series wins came against Saint Mary’s College and VCU this past weekend.
“This team wasn’t mature enough for the schedule we put together,” Pirates coach Cliff Godwin said after Sunday’s loss to VCU. “But we put the schedule together two-to-three years out. We just have to continue to grow up.”
ECU will get another crack at some of those non-conference teams this season as the Pirates will play midweek games against Old Dominion, Elon, UNC Wilmington, N.C. State, Duke and Campbell.
Cincinnati (9-14) is one of two AAC teams to have a sub-.500 record. The other is Wichita State (11-13), which visits Greenville for a series beginning April 8. So the Pirates have a good opportunity to start fast and put an up-and-down first half of the season in the rearview.
A large part of the ‘up’ has been the Pirates’ pitching, particularly from the bullpen. Garrett Saylor and Carter Spivey have been lights out. They have combined for 79 strikeouts in 58.1 innings. Ryder Giles hasn’t allowed a run in 14.0 innings, and starter Jake Kuchmaner has slid into the Friday starter role and has produced a 2.73 earned run average.
Starter Josh Grosz had his best outing of the season on Sunday, and took a no-decision while pitching into the seventh inning. Trey Yesavage has harnessed his control and has used his overpowering stuff to be a fine option out of the bullpen.
With 11 strikeouts in Tuesday’s loss to N.C. State, the ECU pitching staff has struck out at least 10 batters in 17 of 26 games.
Offensively, two regulars are batting over .300, led by Lane Hoover (.348) and freshman Jacob Jenkins-Cowart (.304).
As for Cincinnati, the Bearcats enter conference play on a four-game losing streak, all coming against Xavier. Three of those games were one-run losses, with the fourth being a 10-6 defeat.
Max Bergmann is the only pitcher for the Bearcats to have an ERA below 6.00. Starting pitchers Tristan Weaver and Zach Segal have ERAs of 6.00 and 6.65, respectively.
On offense, Cincinnati is averaging seven runs per game and is led by Griffin Merritt, who leads the conference in home runs (9) and slugging percentage (.829). Cincinnati has 37 home runs as a team.