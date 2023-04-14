East Carolina has been close to untouchable at home this season, and that continued on Friday with a 9-4 series-opening win against visiting Cincinnati.
The Pirates (26-8, 5-2 AAC) infused strong pitching performances with a heavy pour of consistent offense as they bulldozed their way to a 22-2 start to the year inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Cam Clonch opened the scoring with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first before ECU tacked on two more runs in the second for a quick 5-0 lead. Starter Trey Yesavage was dominant again, picking up 10 strikeouts over five innings.
The Bearcats looked largely lost at the plate as ECU pitching recorded 15 strikeouts, but of Cincinnati’s four hits, three were home runs and the other was a bunt single.
Yesavage allowed two hits, both of which went for home runs, and allowed three total earned runs. Landon Ginn worked three innings out of the bullpen and Wyatt Lundsford-Shenkman capped the win with a perfect ninth inning.
ECU’s bats knocked out Cincinnati starter Griffin Hugus in the second inning. The Bearcats’ right-hander threw just 23 of his 51 pitches for strikes and he lost command of the zone for good at the end of his outing when he walked the bases loaded on 12 pitches after getting two quick outs in the second.
Yesavage had six strikeouts through three innings, but Cincinnati fared better against the Pirates’ top arm the second time through the order. The Bearcats connected on three potential home run balls in the fourth inning, though only one made it all the way over the fence.
Carter Cunningham and Lane Hoover each robbed a home run in the top of the frame.
“It was massive,” Yesavage said of the defensive help. “Carter’s was huge and then I didn’t know Hoover robbed it until he threw the ball in. I was questioning it. But they were both big plays and they kept two runs off the board which was massive.”
Cunningham jumped and reached high over the wall in right to deny a home run, and after a solo shot by Tommy O’Connor, it was Hoover's turn to take a run off the board. The outfielder timed his jump on a drive to the right of the batter's eye in center and brought the ball back before tumbling to the ground.
“I saw Carter’s pretty well in right field but the Hoover one I was like, ‘Oh, man, please come down with that,’” first baseman Josh Moylan said. “And then he got up and everybody went nuts. Those guys making two phenomenal plays, I mean, who knows, it might be a completely different game if they don’t catch those balls.”
Yesavage exited in the sixth after allowing a leadoff walk — his first of the game — and a two-run home run. Ginn came on in relief and ended the inning with a pickoff at second.
Yesavage has allowed seven home runs in his past four outings, including five over his last two starts. The two homers on Friday were a result of the sophomore not being able to locate his secondary pitches, Pirates coach Cliff Godwin said.
“I didn't think Trey had his best stuff. His command wasn’t great, didn't have off-speed command and they made him pay for it,” Godwin said. “...Trey just wasn’t able to locate his off-speed pitches so then you can eliminate those pitches. So they did a good job, they got swings off. You know, they had three hits and three home runs so they got swings off and made us pay.”
The Bearcats added a solo home run in the eighth off of Ginn that cut ECU’s lead to 6-4, but Moylan answered in the bottom half with a three-run home run that pushed ECU’s lead to 9-4. It was the second three-run shot of the game for the Pirates.
As the Pirates deal with various injuries, including one to Jacob Jenkins-Cowart that will keep one of the team’s better hitters out for some time, Moylan has been the ruthless middle-of-the-order bat over the past six games.
The ECU first baseman has 10 RBIs, nine hits, eight runs scored and four extra-base hits, including three home runs, while on a six-game hitting streak.
"He's just back to himself like he was his freshman year using the whole field,” Godwin said. "If you watch him take (batting practice) it’s a very professional BP, it’s not him trying to hook balls out of the yard. He’s just having mature at-bats and we appreciate it and I’m glad he got a swing off.”
Moylan was named a freshman All-American after his 2021 season where he batted .310 with 38 RBIs and six home runs. The third-year player is on pace to smash those numbers this season.
“I’ve just been keeping what I’ve been doing all year just trying to put good swings on it," Moylan said. "Early in the year they’re catching the hard ones that I’m hitting and now they’re starting to fall in. I’m just keeping the same process every day and just having more fun with it.
"Coach always talks with me hitting in the cage and whenever I can stay backside, that’s when I know I’m locked in. I got good pitch over the plate and just put a good swing on it, ended up going backside just trying to stay inside the ball and drive it to the big part of the field.”
Game 2 begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, with Sunday’s finale scheduled for 1 p.m.