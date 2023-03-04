ECU vs. George Washington

ECU's Carter Spivey (33) pitches against George Washington Saturday afternoon at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

 Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector

East Carolina pitched well enough to win Saturday’s game against Long Beach State, but a lack of timely hitting coupled with defensive miscues soured strong performances from the bullpen and starter Carter Spivey in a 3-2 loss during the second day of the LeClair Classic.

Trailing by three runs, the Pirates used a walk and a pair of singles to load the bases with no outs in the fifth inning to set up a ripe opportunity to chip away at the deficit. They did make some progress in trimming the Dirtbags’ lead by scoring two runs, though the Pirates plated those two runs despite not recording a hit with the bases juiced.