East Carolina pitched well enough to win Saturday’s game against Long Beach State, but a lack of timely hitting coupled with defensive miscues soured strong performances from the bullpen and starter Carter Spivey in a 3-2 loss during the second day of the LeClair Classic.
Trailing by three runs, the Pirates used a walk and a pair of singles to load the bases with no outs in the fifth inning to set up a ripe opportunity to chip away at the deficit. They did make some progress in trimming the Dirtbags’ lead by scoring two runs, though the Pirates plated those two runs despite not recording a hit with the bases juiced.
Jacob Starling drew a bases-loaded walk to score Josh Moylan, then Joey Berini later raced home on a wild pitch with two outs to cut it to 3-2. ECU was also able to knock Long Beach starter Graham Osman out of the game in the inning by working long at-bats against the tough left-hander.
Osman exited at 86 pitches. He allowed three hits and was charged with two earned runs over 4.1 innings
“You know, the inning for us to score offensively was the one with the bases loaded and no outs,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “Their starter, really good, really good against lefties and we knew that. I thought our guys grinded on him and were able to get him out in that inning, but we needed to score a few more runs.”
The Pirates cut their deficit to one run after the inning, but couldn’t scratch across any more as both teams shut down the opposing hitters the rest of the way.
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart had two of ECU’s five hits in the game. All of ECU’s hits were singles, as Luke Nowak, Josh Moylan and Joey Berini had one hit apiece.
Spivey sprinkled seven hits over 4.1 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) with a pair of strikeouts. It was a solid outing in a game where ECU’s pitchers had to work over three errors. Reliever Tyler Bradt took over for Spivey in the fifth and allowed one hit over 1.2 innings.
Freshman Zach Root tossed the next three and was lights out. The lefty didn’t allow a hit and struck out four. He also rolled up four groundouts, keeping the ball out of the air on a windy evening.
“We pitched really good,” Godwin said. “We didn't play great defense and we didn't do enough offensively. So when you only do one category pretty good, then you're going to really need to pitch and we did, but we just didn't quite hold them to enough runs. We weren’t good enough tonight.”
The Pirates had chances in the seventh and eighth innings with runners on base and less than two outs. Godwin tried to put pressure on the defense in the late inning by calling for a hit-and-run, but Dirtbags catcher Connor Burns caught Nowak stealing second in the seventh and Ryley Johnson stealing in the eighth.
“It was a slash and run. So if you go look, the guy hadn't thrown an elevated heater the whole time so that's the chance you're taking and trying to make some happen,” Godwin said. “I mean, that's my call so if anyone wants to second-guess it they can second-guess it. I felt really confident with the percentages, but it didn't work out.”
ECU is back in action at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday when it hosts Georgetown in the final game of the LeClair Classic.