As the No. 8 national seed and host of the Greenville Regional, the East Carolina baseball team played its way into a lofty seed and a path to Omaha that begins at Clark-LeClair Stadium. That inspired play at the end of the season has brought the Pirates a sense of readiness.
“I would say they feel like I do,” Pirates coach Cliff Godwin said of his players. “We’re playing with house money. Two months ago nobody even thought we would even make it to the postseason.
“I would think it’s the least amount of pressure that any East Carolina team I’ve been a part of has had. For me, it’s the most relaxed since I’ve been as the head coach. It’s a fun group to be around. It’s a great team.”
Pirates shortstop Zach Agnos said that the team held a players-only meeting in the locker room where players urged each other to have fun. The meeting worked as ECU closed the season on a 28-5 run that includes a current 18-game winning streak.
“We had a meeting as players in the locker room and just told each other to enjoy the game,” Agnos said.
The Pirates (42-18) are hosting their fourth consecutive regional and will open the 2022 Greenville Regional with a 1 p.m. start on Friday against Coppin State. Virginia and Coastal Carolina follow at 6 p.m.
Looking out for No. 1
ECU players were in a good lather on Thursday morning after a short practice under the hot sun. The team held batting practice and didn’t seem worried about the unknowns that lie in wait on Friday. Like not knowing who Coppin State will run out for its starting pitcher, for example.
“It’s been that way pretty much the whole year,” ECU center fielder Bryson Worrell said. “We haven’t really been worried about our opponent too much. We just go out there and play our brand of baseball and it’s been working out for us.”
Reliever Carter Spivey, the American Athletic Conference pitcher of the year, echoed his teammate’s statement and said that a lack of detailed knowledge about an opponent this time of year isn’t the worst thing for this club.
“That’s pretty much what we’ve done a good job of the past couple of months is going out there and playing our brand of baseball,” Spivey said. “Not really worrying about the other team.”
All systems go
The Pirates are healthy this time of year, something that couldn’t be said in previous seasons. Worrell, the team’s home run leader who has started all 60 games, said he couldn’t lift his arm above his shoulder last season when the Pirates headed into their regional.
“Coming into the regional last year I literally couldn’t even lift my arm up above my shoulder at some points,” Worrell said. “It’s great the whole team is healthy and everyone’s ready to go.”
Lane Hoover, too, was banged up at various points in his career and has been healthy all season. Hoover leads the team in batting average (.354), hits (80) and runs scored (50). For ECU to have both impact players healthy for the postseason is a breath of fresh air.
“He wasn’t taking (batting practice) last year at this time so it’s very good to have him,” Godwin said of Worrell. “And Hoover, pretty much playing the entire season, Hoover hasn’t been healthy until this year and his production has been outstanding.”
Like Christmas morning
Spivey’s excitement level for the upcoming regional rivals that of Christmas, he said. And Spivey knows that handling the emotional waves that come with being on the mound in the middle of a rowdy ballpark is crucial.
That’s why he plans to let his peripherals pick up the excitement, and leave his focus instead for the strike zone.
“It’s like the night before Christmas and everybody is really excited to play in front of the home crowd this weekend,” he said. “I try my best not to look up in the stands just because I have a feeling I might get a little too much adrenaline. So I keep my head down and focus on doing my job of throwing strikes.”
Worrell, too, knows about the intense atmosphere a regional brings. Being an outfielder with the jungle crowd mere steps away is another beast in itself.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Worrell said. “Every home game is awesome but when we have a regional here the atmosphere is insane.”
Grosz gets the ball
Josh Grosz will start on the mound against Coppin State to open the regional.
Grosz has been sharp over the past few weeks as he worked his way back into the starting rotation. The power right-hander has allowed 10 hits and five earned runs with 13 strikeouts over his last three outings spanning 12 innings.
“He’s got the hot hand so that’s what we’ve done all year we’ve rode the hot hand,” Godwin said. “So he’s got a hot hand and we just want him to go out there and pound the strike zone and he’s done a good job of that.”
They said it
The three head coaches from Virginia, Coastal Carolina and Coppin State had some nice words to share about the atmosphere that buzzes around Clark-LeClair Stadium for regional games. The trio also spoke about how they planned to handle the environment, which could see up to 6,000 fans per day.
Like the Pirates’ Godwin, Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore was a player for the Chanticleers, manning center field during the 1979 and 1980 seasons. He returned to coach at Coastal Carolina, where he won a national title in 2016.
Virginia coach Brian O’Connor: “We’re very aware of the hospitality in Greenville. Obviously, coach Godwin has built a great baseball program here. And in the years prior to him, the coaches here were tremendous as well. We’re fortunate to be in the NCAA tournament and excited to be here in Greenville.”
Coppin State coach Sherman Reed: “We’re facing one of the hottest teams in America right now. So they’re due for a loss, right? They’re playing really well and took their momentum into the postseason. We’re lucky to have the opportunity to play a great program like East Carolina.”
(On jungle atmosphere) “We’ve heard a lot about it. The guys have been following on social media. We know how the East Carolina fans get behind their ball club so it’s going to be a hostile first game for us. But I think we prepared them mentally for that.”
Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore: “The three teams are very tradition heavy. It’s kind of neat, someone pointed this out to me, that I got to live out my dream at my school, and Cliff (Godwin) got to live out his dream at his school. It’s really a cool thing to be a part of and I know he values his time here and I know he wants to take East Carolina to the World Series and he wants to be that guy. I back him 100 percent. He’s one of the best coaches in the country.
“I don’t know what to expect (Friday). To a certain degree, it’ll be how well each of our teams travel and which side of the field the Pirate fans decide to pull for. That’ll be an interesting element in the game itself. I know when we play here it’s a different atmosphere. They will be a handful.”