East Carolina will have the final say in how the rest of the baseball season goes.
The Pirates on Sunday finished their regular-season road schedule with a 15-1 win over host Memphis. The victory sealed the series sweep and kept the Pirates in first place in the American Athletic Conference.
ECU (30-18, 14-4 AAC) will begin the final stretch of the regular season with a two-game lead in the conference with eight home games remaining. Six of those are league games against South Florida and Houston.
The Pirates haven’t lost at home in nearly a month, since running into Wichita State righty Cameron Bye on April 10.
Since that loss, ECU has scored at least three runs in every game and has surged from third place in the AAC to first. ECU's play has made a shaky start to the season a distant memory as the offense is scoring runs in bunches, and the pitching has held down opposing lineups.
The Pirates have gone 16-5 since they moved above .500 for good with a 14-13 record. That stretch of dominance continued over the weekend as the Pirates outscored the Tigers 27-7 in the three-game series.
Four players had multiple RBIs on Sunday, led by four from Zach Agnos. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, as part of a 16-hit attack that included six extra-base hits. Agnos, Bryson Worrell, Justin Wilcoxen, Ben Newton and Josh Moylan each had two hits.
Freshman Jake Hunter started the game and allowed three hits and one run over 4.0 innings. Danny Beal earned the win and tossed 1.2 innings of hitless ball with one strikeout. Ben Terwilliger, Carter Spivey, Josh Grosz and Merritt Beeker combined to allow just three baserunners over the final 3.1 innings.
Memphis (21-24, 5-13) had five hits, and the Tigers' lone run came from shortstop Ben Brooks who hit a solo home run in the first inning.
The Pirates led 4-1 after seven innings, before erupting for 11 runs in the final two innings. They added six runs in the eighth inning, and five more in the ninth.
ECU plays again at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Duke.