The East Carolina baseball team has tapped into the energy provided by Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, who looks like he could power a village.
The freshman had another huge game at the plate on Saturday and the rest of the lineup followed suit as the Pirates broke open the game in the bottom of the seventh with five runs to bury visiting Wichita State in a 10-3 win on Saturday.
The American Athletic Conference win clinches the series for ECU (18-14, 4-1 AAC), which will go for the sweep on Sunday. This will be the second time this season that the Pirates will go for a series sweep against the same opponent, with the most recent attempt falling short with a Sunday loss against VCU.
“The last couple weekends, the Sunday game has been the rubber match to see who wins the series,” center fielder Bryson Worrell said. “So it feels good to go out there and win the series and play for a sweep.”
ECU collected 12 hits in the win, powered by three apiece from Zach Agnos, Worrell and Jenkins-Cowart. Alec Makarewicz added two hits and scored two runs as part of a complete offensive effort.
Saturday’s game was just the latest example of Jenkins-Cowart continuing to mash the ball. He had a two-run single in the first inning, then added a run-scoring triple in the bottom of the fifth. Both run-scoring hits came with two outs, as the freshman kept the line moving while finishing 3-for-4 with a walk and three RBI.
Jenkins-Cowart has 11 hits and 13 RBI during his current five-game hit streak. After his triple to the gap in right-center field that ended with a head-first slide into third, he popped up, stuck his tongue out and shook his head during an emphatic celebration that brought the crowd at Clark-LeClair into a frenzy.
“He’s an energy giver,” Godwin said. “I love the way the young man shows up and competes every day. For all the parents of little kids, just watch the way the guy shows up and competes. … To be a freshman, to really be a huge energy source for our players is outstanding. We wouldn’t be where we are today without him.”
His teammates took notice, too.
“After his home run, he does the tongue thing and shakes his head and that just really reminds us that this is just a game,” said Agnos, who went 3-for-5 from the leadoff spot. “That’s what we’ve been focusing on. Not pressing too much, and just realizing this is just a game and there’s a lot more to life than baseball and it loosens us up and we have some fun.”
Worrell, who batted ahead of Jenkins-Cowart in the lineup, scored three runs. He said he has to always be ready to run the bases with the slugger batting behind him.
“When you’re on base it feels like you’re in scoring position any time,” Worrell said. “So when I’m on first base I feel like I can score. He plays with a lot of emotion and you can see it. So it definitely fires us up and fires the crowd up so it’s awesome.”
The Pirates got 4.0 innings outs of starter Jake Kuchmaner, who allowed three hits in the top of the first but was able to escape the inning without allowing any runs. Kuchmaner was solid and gave the offense a chance to build a lead.
Carter Spivey came on to pitch in the top of the fifth after Kuchmaner allowed a walk and a double to start the inning. Kuchmaner gave up two runs and six hits over 4.0 innings, with two walks and four strikeouts.
“Kuch was awesome,” Agnos said. “He ran into some trouble in the first and those were unlucky hits. And that just shows what kind of pitcher he is. He didn’t let that affect him. No runs in the top of the first, and that set the tone for the day.”
The Pirates had two infield hits through the first four innings, including a two-out, RBI bunt single from Agnos who placed the ball just to the right of the pitcher’s mound. Wichita State starter Payton Tolle, at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, couldn’t get off the mound quick enough to field the ball.
Angos’ RBI gave the Pirates a 4-1 lead.
Spivey turned in a solid outing on the mound by allowing just one run over 2.1 innings. Trey Yesavage took over for Spivey with one out and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh. The Shockers were able to cut ECU’s lead to 5-3 with a deep sacrifice fly to left field, but that would be all they would get as they ran themselves into the third out on the basepaths.
With runners on the corners, the runner on first base tried to get into a rundown long enough for the runner on third to come home to score, but Yesavage stepped off and ECU needed just two throws to end the rundown with ease.
Yesavage has grown up this season into a high-leverage option for coach Cliff Godwin out of the bullpen. Jake Hunter, too, has delivered strong performances out of the pen.
Hunter pitched the eighth and ninth and continued his stretch of dominant outings. He struck out the side in the eighth and gave up one hit in his two innings. He has allowed just two hits with six strikeouts over his last three appearances (4.0 innings).
“Trey’s been going out there in tough situations and he looks the part,” Godwin said. “He doesn’t look like a freshman anymore. Jake to be able to go out there and throw two innings is crucial because we are able to save our bullpen a little bit going into tomorrow.”
Josh Grosz will get the start on Sunday and will be on a pitch limit.
Wichita State (12-18, 1-4) scored one run in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings, and never threatened after ECU broke open the game in the bottom of the seventh with five runs. Cam Clonch had a pinch-hit, two-run double to start the scoring, and three more runs came across.
“As an offense, we’re in a good spot right now,” Agnos said. “We talked about it before it’s about selling out for our approach and focusing on competing. That’s been a big thing. You see guys like Cam Clonch, who didn’t play today, but comes off the bench and hits double and gets us going which is awesome.”