East Carolina catcher Justin Wilcxoen was asked what his team learned coming off a recent four-game road trip that saw the Pirates enter as losers of six of eight games, and exit on a four-game winning streak.
Wilcoxen’s answer was simple.
“This road trip we just learned we got to throw the first punch, especially offensively,” the junior said. “We got to go out there and put up quality at-bats and just be ready to go from getting off the bus, rather than just letting the game get along. You just need to get out there and get after it.”
In Friday’s series opener against visiting Memphis, the Pirates threw the first punch — and also connected on the biggest swing seen at Clark-LeClair Stadium in recent memory — in a 10-4 American Athletic Conference victory.
It was Wilcoxen who delivered the knockout haymaker when he blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning that traveled an estimated 461 feet. Statcast data had the ball jumping off his bat north of 107 mph.
Wilcoxen's shot caromed off an unlucky bank of lights atop the light pole in right-center field, and his home run pushed the ECU lead to 6-0 all while Memphis had not yet recorded an out in the inning.
“It’s nice for sure to hit a ball that good,” Wilcoxen said. “But especially just to execute with runners on and then just keep adding on to give our team a shot to win in the first, it’s very special.”
It was that first inning, that first punch, that provided all the offensive juice the Pirates needed, though there was more to come.
Memphis chipped away with one run in the second and three more in the eighth, but the Tigers never did catch the Pirates, who added on in the middle innings. Alec Makarewicz hit a three-run home run to center field to make it 9-1 in the sixth, and Joey Berini’s RBI double in the seventh pushed the lead to 10-1.
Starter Josh Grosz allowed two hits and one earned run over 4.1 innings in the first Friday start of his career, and he thrived with the early cushion despite walking four and not having his best control.
“The boys are getting hot right now and the best time of the year to get hot is in the middle of May,” Grosz said. “So the goal is to carry this through tomorrow and the rest of the weekend and finish the regular season on a high note.”
The right-hander has now pitched on all three weekend days this season as the Pirates’ starting pitching rotation has taken on a different look than how it lined up at the start of the season.
The Pirates have been careful with Trey Yesavage’s arm health and skipped his turn in the rotation a couple of times. The good news is that Yesavage is expected to start Saturday’s game after returning to the mound for one inning on Sunday at Cincinnati.
The Pirates also moved Carter Spivey out of the weekend rotation and into the bullpen where coach Cliff Godwin said Spivey can focus on attacking hitters more aggressively without worrying about eating innings. That has led to Grosz and a number of different starting pitchers enduring a routine-interrupting stretch.
“Grosz is a great team guy and he’ll take the ball whenever we tell him to,” Godwin said. “It actually wasn't planned for him to go tonight, but we had a little issue and Grosz got the ball tonight and he gave us a great quality start.”
Grosz has handled it well. He has allowed just one run over his past two starts — a total of nine innings. He leads ECU in innings pitched (67.1) and he is holding opponents to a team-low .182 batting average.
“It's tough to navigate that when you got maybe an extra day rest or a shorter day,” Grosz said. “Obviously it's not pretty, you know, it’s not all perfect innings, but I feel like I've done a decent job navigating that throughout the season. Just whatever day I'm allowed to go out there and compete, just do the best I can to help us win.
“I take a lot of pride in that. I’ve been here for three years and everyone wants to be a weekend guy and so you take what you can get and I’m never going to be upset about throwing on the weekend.”
ECU (36-14, 13-6 AAC) collected 13 hits, with three coming from Carter Cunningham, who also added a highlight-reel sliding catch that took him into foul territory in deep right to end the sixth inning. All of the starters had at least one hit.
Danny Beal earned the win and improved to 4-2 after throwing 2.2 no-hit innings. He has not been scored upon in five straight appearances and has allowed just one hit over his last seven innings.