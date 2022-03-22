The sour taste that remained from losing a weekend series was washed away with a pair of late runs on Tuesday as the East Carolina baseball team picked up a road win.
Two runs in the eighth helped send the Pirates past host UNC Wilmington, 3-1. It was the final game of ECU’s five-game road stretch, which produced two wins.
ECU (11-10) never trailed against the Seahawks (12-8), who were coming off a series win against Ohio State by winning three of four games. The Pirates, meanwhile, ended a two-game losing streak with an inspired effort against a traditionally strong program.
Jake Kuchmaner scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run as a pinch-runner in the top of the eighth. Kuchmaner, who started on the mound on Friday during ECU’s other win during this road trip, came on to run for Ben Newton who opened the inning with a single through the right side.
Bryson Worrell moved Kuchmaner to second with a sacrifice bunt before the pitcher came around to score on a throwing error. It was a rare opportunity to run the bases for the senior, who had limited chances to reach base with just three at-bats across his previous three seasons.
Kuchmaner took advantage of the unique baseball moment as it was the first run scored of his career.
The Pirates tacked on their third run on a Jacob Jenkins-Cowart sacrifice fly that scored Lane Hoover. The late lead stood, as Garrett Saylor spun a dominant three innings to earn the win. Saylor (2-2) faced the minimum over his three innings of work and set the Seahawks down in order in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.
ECU enjoyed success on the mound and used three pitchers to quiet the UNCW bats. ECU got a solid start from Ryder Giles, who allowed two hits, one walk and two strikeouts over 3.1 innings. It was Giles’ first start of the season and second in his career.
Carter Spivey covered the next 2.2 innings, and he allowed an earned run and two hits with three strikeouts.
The three pitchers combined to allow four hits.
Jacob Starling made his second straight start for ECU in the field. and his increased playing time has paid dividends right away. The sophomore led off the sixth with a single and came around to score the game’s first run on a groundout. Starling extended his hit streak to three games.
The Pirates’ identity of putting pressure on opponents by putting the ball in play was on display during Tuesday’s win as all of the game’s runs were scored without a hit.
ECU scored the game’s first run in the top of the sixth as Starling came around to score on a Hoover groundout. UNCW answered in its half of the sixth by scoring the tying run on a wild pitch. The Pirates’ two runs in the eighth were scored on an error and sac fly.
The Pirates play again when they return home for a 4 p.m. start on Wednesday against visiting Elon.