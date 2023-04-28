ECU baseball: Pirates' series opener with Tulane suspended with no outs in top 7 By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer Apr 28, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email ECU's Carter Spivey pitches against George Washington earlier this season at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save East Carolina's series-opening baseball game against Tulane on Friday was suspended and will resume at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.The second and third games of the series will still be played as a doubleheader with Game 2 beginning after the conclusion of Friday's restarted game.Tulane was leading 9-6 in the top of the seventh and had runners on second and third base with no outs when the game was halted at 8:29 p.m. due to thunder and lightning in the area.The game was oficialy postponed about an hour later, just before heavy rain doused the field.ECU starter Carter Spivey allowed five earned runs and six hits over 4.2 innings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Meteorology Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022