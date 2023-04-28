ECU vs. George Washington

ECU's Carter Spivey pitches against George Washington earlier this season at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

East Carolina's series-opening baseball game against Tulane on Friday was suspended and will resume at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The second and third games of the series will still be played as a doubleheader with Game 2 beginning after the conclusion of Friday's restarted game.