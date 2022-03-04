The East Carolina baseball team is entering this weekend’s Keith LeClair Classic playing its best baseball. The Pirates’ back-to-back wins over North Carolina and Duke, in which they outscored the ACC programs 17-2 over the two games, was full of dominant pitching efforts and a refined hitting approach that saw the lineup pepper hits all over the field.
The turnaround comes just days after Friday’s series-opening loss to the Tar Heels where ECU coach Cliff Godwin talked about how his role had shifted from coach to psychologist during the difficult start.
“That’s what I spend 95 percent of my time on,” Godwin said when asked about how he’s handling the mental side of the players’ performances. “It’s a hard game. It will humble you and it will beat you down if you let it. If you’re not tough, it will crumble you.”
Godwin sounded like a coach imploring his players to not buy into the struggles that showed up to start the season, and recent success shows that the players haven’t.
Baseball is a long season ripe for peaks and valleys. It’s possible ECU began the 56-game campaign in one of those valleys. But improvements are taking place roster-wide.
Just look at Josh Moylan. Named to a trio of freshman All-American teams last season after batting .310 with six home runs and 38 RBIs, Moylan has just two hits in eight games this season for an .091 average.
And while the sophomore is having trouble squaring up pitches early on, he is still finding his way on base. He walked four times during Tuesday’s game at Duke.
Moylan’s eye at the plate has been terrific and remains one of his best tools. He leads the Pirates in walks with nine, and his .375 on-base percentage is good for fourth on the team.
The Pirates also enjoyed solid pitching from a number of arms as competition for a spot in the weekend starting rotation heats up.
ECU enters the weekend with a 3-5 record and will host three different teams in the weekend Classic.
The Pirates will play Indiana State at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, then take on a pair of Big 10 Conference teams in Michigan at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Maryland at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
All three of ECU’s opponents made the postseason a year ago.
Here’s a look at the weekend:
Indiana State vs. ECU
Indiana State is coming off an appearance in the 2021 Nashville Regional.
The Sycamores have started fast at 5-2 and are coming off wins over Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday, and a Friday win against Merrimack. They scored 44 runs over the three games. All of their games have been on the road.
Infielder Jordan Schaffer has a hit in every game and leads the Sycamores with a .414 batting average. Diego Gines (.407), catcher Grant Magill (.400) and Josue Urdaneta (.364) have all contributed to the team’s .323 batting average.
Indiana State hasn’t run much but is a perfect 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts. It has six home runs as a team, led by Mike Sears’ two.
Jack Parisi made the Sycamores’ last Friday start and could face ECU on Friday. Parisi has dominant stuff, highlighted by 19 strikeouts through 10.2 innings, but he has allowed eight earned runs.
The Pirates could also see right-hander Matt Jachec (2-0), who has allowed two earned runs in 13.1 innings, with 13 strikeouts.
Michigan vs. ECU
Michigan is 6-3 and is coming off a season that ended in the South Bend Regional.
Wolverines head coach Erik Bakich is a former teammate of Godwin and played under Pirates coach Keith LeClair in 1999 and 2000.
Michigan opened its season at the College Showdown tournament, where it defeated Kansas State and lost to No. 14 Texas Tech and Oklahoma. The Wolverines have won five of their last six.
They defeated Seton Hall on Friday, then swept Florida International in a Saturday-Sunday series. The Wolverines then split a two-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday with Florida Atlantic.
Starter Jacob Denner made both of Michigan’s Saturday starts and could be in line to face ECU. Denner, who has a 4.22 earned run average, has allowed eight runs (five earned) and 14 hits over 10.2 innings. Elsewhere, fellow starter Connor O’Halloran owns a lowest-among-starters 2.08 ERA, having allowed two earned runs in 8.2 innings.
Michigan has stuck with a consistent lineup for much of the season. Clark Elliott (.385 batting average) and Joe Stewart (.357) each have three home runs and share the team lead in hits with 15 apiece. Ted Burton (.343) has seven doubles.
Maryland vs. ECU
Maryland is 8-0 and is coming off an appearance as the No. 3 seed in the Greenville Regional.
The Terrapins swept Baylor to open the season, and have fared well against a common opponent with the Pirates. The Terrapins swept Campbell over the weekend, then took down Delaware on Tuesday.
ECU defeated the Camels on Feb. 22 in Buies Creek.
Maryland is the only team that ECU will play this weekend that has played a home game this season, as it has hosted two weekday games.
Maxwell Costes has a lot of pop in his bat and has three of Maryland’s eight home runs. Costes also has four doubles with nine RBIs. Troy Schreffler has a team-high 12 hits, and Luke Shliger is a perfect 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts
The Terrapins have allowed more than four runs in a game just once this season. Their pitchers have held opponents to a .203 batting average while posting a team-wide 2.00 ERA. Jason Savacool earned the team’s first Sunday start of the season against Baylor, and he pitched in the second game of a Saturday doubleheader with Campbell to close the series. The right-hander has struck out 16 batters in 15 innings and has allowed just three earned runs.
Reliever Will Glock has allowed just one hit in 4.1 innings, while Ryan Van Buren and Andrew Johnson haven’t allowed a run in a combined 3.1 innings of relief.
Keith LeClair Classic schedule
(Home team listed second)
Friday
Game 1: Michigan vs. Maryland, noon
Game 2: Indiana State vs. East Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 1: Maryland vs. Indiana State, noon
Game 2: Michigan vs. East Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday
Game 1: Indiana State vs. Michigan, 11 a.m.
Game 2: Maryland vs. East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.