Saint Mary’s College reached into its bullpen and sent out Chris Santiago with the score tied in the bottom of the eighth to face the heart of the East Carolina lineup.
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart had the first look at the Gaels’ hard-throwing righty, who was firing 94 mph fastballs. The Pirates’ freshman wasn’t fazed, and ripped an inside fastball over the wall in right field for the first home run of his career.
Jenkins-Cowart’s blast gave ECU its first lead of the game and reliever Garrett Saylor finished off the Gaels for a 4-3 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday. ECU dropped the first game, 6-5, as a ninth-inning rally fell one run short.
ECU (9-7) won the series and will play next at Old Dominion at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, man,” Pirates coach Cliff Godwin said. “Guy just competes. And Cam Clonch put together a great day at the plate today.”
Clonch took his first at-bat in the fifth inning of Game 1 on Sunday as Godwin tried to invigorate a struggling lineup that had one hit and six strikeouts through four innings. Clonch finished the first game 1-for-3, and provided instant offense in his first plate appearance of Game 2 by hitting a solo home run to right.
Clonch has been productive in a limited role and has five hits and two home runs in just 14 at-bats this season.
Jenkins-Cowart has also been productive and has tormented pitchers all season. Hitting in the No. 3 hole, the lefty continues to be one of the Pirates' more reliable hitters. He had three hits in Game 2, after going 1-for-4 in the opener. His seven-game hit streak was snapped in the series opener on Friday, but bounced back with key hits on Sunday.
His .422 batting average leads ECU, and his 19 hits are second only to Lane Hoover’s 20. Godwin said that opposing pitchers are throwing everything they have at the freshman, but Jenkins-Cowart continues to hit.
“They’re pitching him tough now because he’s been hitting in the three hole for two solid weeks and he’s putting together tough at-bats,” Godwin said. “The one thing about Jacob Jenkins-Cowart is he’s not scared. He does not get afraid when the lights come on and that's really, really special when you’re talking about a true freshman. He’s not scared of anything and I love it because he gets in there and competes.”
Saylor pitched out of the bullpen in both games and provided shutdown innings. His transformation into a key arm for the Pirates hasn’t surprised his teammates or coaching staff, as they have seen his dominance up close during workouts.
“He was in a good place but he never really got challenged in the preseason,” Godwin said of Saylor. “And when you see his ball sink, it makes it very tough on hitters. That’s what he was doing against us. Then adrenaline gets going, you're a starting pitcher, you’re a Friday night guy, and your ball flattens out and it just wasn't the same. Now he looks back to normal. We didn’t pull anything out of the magic hat. He looks back to normal.”
Saylor pitched the final 3.1 innings of Game 2 and struck out five while allowing two hits. He took over for C.J. Mayhue, who turned in his best outing of the season with 3.1 innings and six strikeouts. Neither pitcher allowed a run, as starter Jake Hunter’s three earned runs through 2.1 innings would be all the Gaels could muster against some of the better Pirate arms.
Saylor also recorded the final two outs in the ninth inning during game 1.
“I feel really comfortable,” he said. “I’m feeling good. My mindset has changed from those two weekends. It's a whole different mindset. I have a bunch of confidence up there.”
Game 1 bits
Despite a non-competitive start to the first game of the doubleheader, the Pirates had the tying run at the plate and mounted a ninth-inning rally that fell short.
Lane Hoover came to the plate with the Pirates facing a 6-2 deficit, and turned in one of the more successful at-bats all season. Three runs came around to score during his at-bat, which included the Gaels using two pitchers, and runs scored via a balk, wild pitch and an RBI groundout.
ECU brought the tying run to the plate in Hoover in the bottom of the ninth inning after Cam Clonch, Joey Berini and Byson Worrell all reached to open the inning. Luke Nowak, pinch-running for Clonch, scored on a balk to cut the deficit to 6-3, then Berini raced home to score on a wild pitch. Hoover’s at-bat ended with an RBI groundout out to the right side.
SMC had 12 hits in the game, led by first baseman Nathan Chong who reached base in all five plate appearances.
The game unraveled for the Pirates in the top of the fifth inning as SMC added three runs to build a 6-0 lead. Chong struck out but reached base on a passed ball. Blake McDonald singled, then a wild pitch put Chong and McDonald into scoring position. Both scored on a single from Kyle Velazquez.
It was a messy defensive half-inning that included a Gaels’ infield single where no one covered first on a chopper to the right side.