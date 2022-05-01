The East Carolina baseball team began Sunday in sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference.
Bryson Worrell made sure the Pirates remained at the top.
The ECU center fielder turned in a standout performance at the plate, in the outfield, and on the basepaths in the Pirates’ 6-3 win over visiting Cincinnati to complete the series sweep.
Worrell made sure ECU (27-18, 11-4 AAC) never trailed on Sunday, after the team needed comeback efforts to win the first two games against the Bearcats.
Worrell went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs. He also added a stolen base to go with a series of nice plays in the outfield. He tracked several deep flyouts to the warning track, one of which the senior snagged by reaching over his head just before the padded wall.
“Bryson normally about this time of the year heats up when it warms up,” Pirates coach Cliff Godwin said. "He came back this year to help the team win and not worry about the draft or not worry about anything else. It’s been great to see him having success."
Worrell staked the Pirates to an early lead and extended his hitting streak to 11 games when he hit a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the first for a 2-0 lead.
And, after Cincinnati tied the score in the top of the third, it was Worrell again who put his team in front with an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning. He wasn't done just yet. Worrell blasted his second home run of the game in the bottom of the fifth, this one a solo shot that traveled high over the heads of fans in the right-field Jungle.
The switch-hitting outfielder hit a home run from each side of the batter’s box, and he even put a flourish on his left-handed homer with a bat flip and a smooth stroll out of the box.
“(Alec Makarewicz) did it earlier in the year against Cincinnati as well," Worrell said of hitting a home run from both sides of the plate, "and I was kind of jealous."
He has 20 hits, eight extra-base hits and 14 RBIs during his hitting streak which began on April 14 against Central Florida.
The Pirates were coming off a series loss the previous weekend against Tulane that several players said served as a wake-up call. There was no sleepwalking this past weekend as the offense produced 19 runs. The pitching, too, showed up and held one of the better offenses in the conference to three runs in each of the last two games.
Garrett Saylor, who pitched twice in the series, earned the win on Sunday and improved to 3-3. He threw 2.1 innings as part of a four-man bullpen effort that allowed one run over 7.0 innings.
Starter Jake Hunter allowed two earned runs, before Danny Beal, Saylor, Trey Savage and Zach Agnos protected the lead and combined for eight strikeouts.
“Last weekend was kind of a wake-up call for the pitchers,” Saylor said. “I know I struggled last weekend and it was important for us to come together this weekend. It was a good series for us.”
Lane Hoover and Agnos had two hits apiece, while Hoover and Jacob Starling each collected an RBI.
Cincinnati starter Tristan Weaver (4-5) recorded seven strikeouts over 3.0 innings, but was hit hard to the tune of four earned runs and six hits. The Bearcats (17-24, 7-8) have lost four in a row.
Godwin was thrown out of the game in the fourth inning after a double play where Jacob Jenkins-Cowarts’ bunt attempt bounced near home plate and Cincinnati catcher Joe Powell tagged out Agnos at the plate and threw to first to end the inning.
“It was not reviewable play and he wouldn’t get help,” Godwin said of the interaction. “And that’s where him and I didn’t see eye-to-eye. Because I was like, ‘Isn’t the goal to try and get it right?’ and he wouldn’t get help.”
The Pirates' coach watched the rest of the game from his office via his computer where the game stream is delayed about 30 seconds behind the live action. So in the fifth inning when Worrell hit his towering blast, Godwin knew something good was about to happen.
“I knew Bryson did something good because you are like two pitches behind and I heard the crowd in my office,” he said. “So and I knew something went well.”
ECU is in first place in the conference with regular-season series with Memphis, South Florida and Houston remaining.